"Domina" is a mini-series co-produced by Britain and Italy. The story takes place during the rise of Ancient Rome. The main character is Livilla Drusilla, the wife of the Roman Emperor Augustus. The show's creators trace her journey from a young and extremely naive girl to a true ruler of others' destinies and one of the most influential figures of her time. As the events unfold, Livilla experiences ups and downs that shape her as a person and gradually transform her into a completely different individual.

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