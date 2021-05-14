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Kinoafisha TV Shows Domina

Domina (2021 - 2023)

Domina 18+
Production year 2021
Country Great Britain/Italy
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 52 minutes
TV channel Sky Atlantic
Runtime 13 hours 52 minutes

TV series description

"Domina" is a mini-series co-produced by Britain and Italy. The story takes place during the rise of Ancient Rome. The main character is Livilla Drusilla, the wife of the Roman Emperor Augustus. The show's creators trace her journey from a young and extremely naive girl to a true ruler of others' destinies and one of the most influential figures of her time. As the events unfold, Livilla experiences ups and downs that shape her as a person and gradually transform her into a completely different individual.
Domina - Trailer season 1
Domina  Trailer season 1
Cast
Cast
Isabelle Connolly
Philip Arditti
Alexandra Moloney
Giuditta Niccoli
David Avery
Nadia Parkes
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Historical TV Series About Women Historical TV Series About Women

Series rating

7.2
Rate 13 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Drama genre  In the History genre  In series of Great Britain  In series of Italy  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Domina - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
Domina - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 8 episodes
 
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