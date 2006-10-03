"D.Gray-man" is a fantasy anime series set in medieval Europe in the distant past. The main character is a thousand-year-old count who has lived in solitude and almost complete isolation from ordinary people for many years. As the story unfolds, it is revealed that the count has been involved in very dark deeds - he has been developing a plan to conquer the entire planet. Assisting him in this endeavor are malevolent creatures called Akuma - they are a combination of a deceased human soul and a mechanical body. It seems that humans have no chance against the Akuma. However, the Black Order knights are determined to defend their planet.

