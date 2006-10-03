Menu
D.Gray-man (2006 - 2022)

Production year 2006
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel TV Tokyo
Runtime 21 hours 15 minutes

TV series description

"D.Gray-man" is a fantasy anime series set in medieval Europe in the distant past. The main character is a thousand-year-old count who has lived in solitude and almost complete isolation from ordinary people for many years. As the story unfolds, it is revealed that the count has been involved in very dark deeds - he has been developing a plan to conquer the entire planet. Assisting him in this endeavor are malevolent creatures called Akuma - they are a combination of a deceased human soul and a mechanical body. It seems that humans have no chance against the Akuma. However, the Black Order knights are determined to defend their planet.
Takahiro Sakurai
Takahiro Sakurai Yu Kanda
Yutaka Aoyama Earl Millenium
Mitsuhiro Ichiki
Mitsuhiro Ichiki Gill, Johnny
Tomokazu Sugita Wenhamm, Reever
Takuya Eguchi Madarao
Soma Saito Tokusa
