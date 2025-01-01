Menu
In our selection, we have gathered captivating worlds of magic-themed anime, where each story reveals magical possibilities, and where anime heroes use the power of spells to achieve their goals. Enjoy anime about powerful and combat magic, where every duel becomes an art of wizardry. Explore schools of magic, where young wizards learn to control their abilities. In our top list of the best magic-themed anime, you will find unique stories where magic blends with adventure and friendship.

Lord of the Mysteries
Drama, Action, Fantasy, Anime 2025, China
10
New Saga
Anime, Adventure 2025, Japan
0.0
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube
Anime, Horror, Action 2025, Japan
0.0
The Water Magician
Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
0.0
Secrets of the Silent Witch
Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
0.0
The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses
Comedy, Adventure, Anime 2025, Japan
0.0
9-nine- Ruler's Crown
Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
0.0
Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer!
Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
0.0
Uzumaki
Anime, Horror 2024, Japan/USA
0.0
The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids
Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
0.0
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash
Anime, Adventure, Romantic 2024, Japan
0.0
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest
Anime 2024, Japan
8.0
Magilumiere Co. Ltd.
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
0.0
Sousou no Frieren
Anime, Fantasy 2023, Japan
0.0
Seiken Gakuin no Makentsukai
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2023, Japan
0.0
Adventurer Carly: Ancient Kingdom
Adventure, Fantasy 2023, China
0.0
Chainsaw Man
Anime, Action, Adventure 2022, Japan
0.0
Arknights: Reimei Zensou
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi, Anime 2022, China/Japan
0.0
Throne of Seal
Action, Adventure, Anime 2022, China
10
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest
Anime, Fantasy 2022, Japan
0.0
Ranking of Kings
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2021, Japan
0.0
Shi Guang Dai Li Ren
Anime, Fantasy 2021, China
0.0
So I'm a Spider, So What?
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2021, Japan
0.0
Dorohedoro
Action, Adventure, Anime, Horror 2020, Japan
7.0
Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story
Drama, Action, Anime 2020, Japan
0.0
Fanren Xiu Xian Chuan Zhi Fanren Feng Qi Tian Nan
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2020, China
9.0
Dororo
Action, Adventure, Anime 2019, Japan
0.0
Violet Evergarden
Anime 2018, Japan
8.0
Osama Game
Drama, Anime, Horror, Detective 2017, Japan
0.0
Fuuka
Drama, Anime, Music, Romantic 2017, Japan
0.0
