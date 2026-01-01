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About
Filmography
Mitsuhiro Ichiki
Mitsuhiro Ichiki
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mitsuhiro Ichiki
Mitsuhiro Ichiki
Mitsuhiro Ichiki
Date of Birth
10 January 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
Fantasy hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
9.1
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity
(2026)
8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
(2019)
7.9
Dorohedoro
(2020)
Filmography
9.1
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity
Action, Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi, Fantasy
2026, Japan
6.5
Detectives These Days Are Crazy!
Anime, Adventure
2025, Japan
6.3
Seiken Gakuin no Makentsukai
Action, Anime, Fantasy,
2023, Japan
7.9
Dorohedoro
Action, Adventure, Anime, Horror
2020, Japan
7.9
Vinland Saga
Action, Adventure, Anime
2019, Japan
8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Drama, Action, Anime, Fantasy
2019, Japan
7.4
Another
Drama, Anime, Horror,
2012, Japan
7.2
Kokoro Connect
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Fantasy,
2012, Japan
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