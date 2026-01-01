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Mitsuhiro Ichiki
Mitsuhiro Ichiki Mitsuhiro Ichiki
Kinoafisha Persons Mitsuhiro Ichiki

Mitsuhiro Ichiki

Mitsuhiro Ichiki

Date of Birth
10 January 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Fantasy hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity 9.1
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity (2026)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019)
Dorohedoro 7.9
Dorohedoro (2020)

Filmography

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity 9.1
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity
Action, Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi, Fantasy 2026, Japan
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! 6.5
Detectives These Days Are Crazy!
Anime, Adventure 2025, Japan
Seiken Gakuin no Makentsukai 6.3
Seiken Gakuin no Makentsukai
Action, Anime, Fantasy, 2023, Japan
Dorohedoro 7.9
Dorohedoro
Action, Adventure, Anime, Horror 2020, Japan
Vinland Saga 7.9
Vinland Saga
Action, Adventure, Anime 2019, Japan
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 8.3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Drama, Action, Anime, Fantasy 2019, Japan
Another 7.4
Another
Drama, Anime, Horror, 2012, Japan
Kokoro Connect 7.2
Kokoro Connect
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Fantasy, 2012, Japan
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