Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Desperate Housewives Seasons Season 8 Episode 4

Desperate Housewives 2004 - 2012 episode 4 season 8

7.7 Rate
10 votes
"Desperate Housewives" season 8 all episodes
Secrets That I Never Want to Know
Season 8 / Episode 1 25 September 2011
Making the Connection
Season 8 / Episode 2 2 October 2011
Watch While I Revise the World
Season 8 / Episode 3 9 October 2011
School of Hard Knocks
Season 8 / Episode 4 16 October 2011
The Art of Making Art
Season 8 / Episode 5 23 October 2011
Witch's Lament
Season 8 / Episode 6 30 October 2011
Always in Control
Season 8 / Episode 7 6 November 2011
Suspicion Song
Season 8 / Episode 8 13 November 2011
Putting It Together
Season 8 / Episode 9 4 December 2011
What's to Discuss, Old Friend?
Season 8 / Episode 10 8 January 2012
Who Can Say What's True?
Season 8 / Episode 11 15 January 2012
What's the Good of Being Good
Season 8 / Episode 12 22 January 2012
Is This What You Call Love?
Season 8 / Episode 13 12 February 2012
Get Out of My Life
Season 8 / Episode 14 19 February 2012
She Needs Me
Season 8 / Episode 15 4 March 2012
You Take for Granted
Season 8 / Episode 16 11 March 2012
Women and Death
Season 8 / Episode 17 18 March 2012
Any Moment
Season 8 / Episode 18 25 March 2012
With So Little to Be Sure Of
Season 8 / Episode 19 1 April 2012
Lost My Power
Season 8 / Episode 20 29 April 2012
The People Will Hear
Season 8 / Episode 21 6 May 2012
Give Me the Blame (1)
Season 8 / Episode 22 13 May 2012
Finishing the Hat (2)
Season 8 / Episode 23 13 May 2012
Episode description

В 8 сезоне 4 серии сериала «Отчаянные домохозяйки» у Габриэль начинается война с председателем родительского комитета. К Бри приезжает дочь, переживающая развод, а Сьюзан пытается получить место на курсах живописи у гениального художника.

Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now Die, My Love
Die, My Love 12 comments
Le Cercle rouge
Le Cercle rouge 1 comment
Trap House
Trap House 5 comments
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more