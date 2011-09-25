Desperate Housewives 2004 - 2012 episode 16 season 8
8.2Rate
10 votes
"Desperate Housewives" season 8 all episodes
Secrets That I Never Want to Know
Season 8 / Episode 125 September 2011
Making the Connection
Season 8 / Episode 22 October 2011
Watch While I Revise the World
Season 8 / Episode 39 October 2011
School of Hard Knocks
Season 8 / Episode 416 October 2011
The Art of Making Art
Season 8 / Episode 523 October 2011
Witch's Lament
Season 8 / Episode 630 October 2011
Always in Control
Season 8 / Episode 76 November 2011
Suspicion Song
Season 8 / Episode 813 November 2011
Putting It Together
Season 8 / Episode 94 December 2011
What's to Discuss, Old Friend?
Season 8 / Episode 108 January 2012
Who Can Say What's True?
Season 8 / Episode 1115 January 2012
What's the Good of Being Good
Season 8 / Episode 1222 January 2012
Is This What You Call Love?
Season 8 / Episode 1312 February 2012
Get Out of My Life
Season 8 / Episode 1419 February 2012
She Needs Me
Season 8 / Episode 154 March 2012
You Take for Granted
Season 8 / Episode 1611 March 2012
Women and Death
Season 8 / Episode 1718 March 2012
Any Moment
Season 8 / Episode 1825 March 2012
With So Little to Be Sure Of
Season 8 / Episode 191 April 2012
Lost My Power
Season 8 / Episode 2029 April 2012
The People Will Hear
Season 8 / Episode 216 May 2012
Give Me the Blame (1)
Season 8 / Episode 2213 May 2012
Finishing the Hat (2)
Season 8 / Episode 2313 May 2012
Episode description
В 8 сезоне 16 серии сериала «Отчаянные домохозяйки» Карлос осознает, что хочет бросить свою работу и заняться чем-то более полезным. А Карен просит Бри помочь ей убить себя, но в этот день суждено уметь другому жителю Вистерия Лейн.
