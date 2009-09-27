Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Desperate Housewives Seasons Season 6 Episode 8

Desperate Housewives 2004 - 2012 episode 8 season 6

"Desperate Housewives" season 6 all episodes
Nice Is Different Than Good
Season 6 / Episode 1 27 September 2009
Being Alive
Season 6 / Episode 2 4 October 2009
Never Judge a Lady by Her Lover
Season 6 / Episode 3 11 October 2009
The God-Why-Don't-You-Love-Me Blues
Season 6 / Episode 4 18 October 2009
Everybody Ought to Have a Maid
Season 6 / Episode 5 25 October 2009
Don't Walk on the Grass
Season 6 / Episode 6 1 November 2009
Careful the Things You Say
Season 6 / Episode 7 8 November 2009
The Coffee Cup
Season 6 / Episode 8 15 November 2009
Would I Think of Suicide?
Season 6 / Episode 9 29 November 2009
Boom Crunch
Season 6 / Episode 10 6 December 2009
If...
Season 6 / Episode 11 3 January 2010
You Gotta Get a Gimmick
Season 6 / Episode 12 10 January 2010
How About a Friendly Shrink?
Season 6 / Episode 13 17 January 2010
The Glamorous Life
Season 6 / Episode 14 31 January 2010
Lovely
Season 6 / Episode 15 21 February 2010
The Chase
Season 6 / Episode 16 28 February 2010
Chromolume #7
Season 6 / Episode 17 14 March 2010
My Two Young Men
Season 6 / Episode 18 21 March 2010
We All Deserve to Die
Season 6 / Episode 19 18 April 2010
Epiphany
Season 6 / Episode 20 25 April 2010
A Little Night Music
Season 6 / Episode 21 2 May 2010
The Ballad of Booth
Season 6 / Episode 22 9 May 2010
I Guess This Is Goodbye
Season 6 / Episode 23 16 May 2010
Episode description

В 6 сезоне 8 серии сериала «Отчаянные домохозяйки» по нелепой случайности Сьюзан и Кэтрин вынуждены вместе отбывать наказание. Габриэль и Карлос узнают, что Линетт скрывает беременность. А Орсон начинает подозревать Бри в измене.

