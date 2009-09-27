Desperate Housewives 2004 - 2012 episode 11 season 6
Nice Is Different Than Good
Season 6 / Episode 127 September 2009
Being Alive
Season 6 / Episode 24 October 2009
Never Judge a Lady by Her Lover
Season 6 / Episode 311 October 2009
The God-Why-Don't-You-Love-Me Blues
Season 6 / Episode 418 October 2009
Everybody Ought to Have a Maid
Season 6 / Episode 525 October 2009
Don't Walk on the Grass
Season 6 / Episode 61 November 2009
Careful the Things You Say
Season 6 / Episode 78 November 2009
The Coffee Cup
Season 6 / Episode 815 November 2009
Would I Think of Suicide?
Season 6 / Episode 929 November 2009
Boom Crunch
Season 6 / Episode 106 December 2009
If...
Season 6 / Episode 113 January 2010
You Gotta Get a Gimmick
Season 6 / Episode 1210 January 2010
How About a Friendly Shrink?
Season 6 / Episode 1317 January 2010
The Glamorous Life
Season 6 / Episode 1431 January 2010
Lovely
Season 6 / Episode 1521 February 2010
The Chase
Season 6 / Episode 1628 February 2010
Chromolume #7
Season 6 / Episode 1714 March 2010
My Two Young Men
Season 6 / Episode 1821 March 2010
We All Deserve to Die
Season 6 / Episode 1918 April 2010
Epiphany
Season 6 / Episode 2025 April 2010
A Little Night Music
Season 6 / Episode 212 May 2010
The Ballad of Booth
Season 6 / Episode 229 May 2010
I Guess This Is Goodbye
Season 6 / Episode 2316 May 2010
Episode description
В 6 сезоне 11 серии сериала «Отчаянные домохозяйки» после того как Линетт спасла дочь Карлоса, она потеряла одного из своих детей. В то же время в реанимации умирает Карл, а Орсон оказывается прикованным к инвалидному креслу.
