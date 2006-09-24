Desperate Housewives 2004 - 2012 episode 22 season 3
"Desperate Housewives" season 3 all episodes
Listen to the Rain on the Roof
Season 3 / Episode 124 September 2006
It Takes Two
Season 3 / Episode 21 October 2006
A Weekend In the Country
Season 3 / Episode 38 October 2006
Like It Was
Season 3 / Episode 415 October 2006
Nice She Ain't
Season 3 / Episode 522 October 2006
Sweetheart, I Have to Confess
Season 3 / Episode 629 October 2006
Bang
Season 3 / Episode 75 November 2006
Children and Art
Season 3 / Episode 812 November 2006
Beautiful Girls
Season 3 / Episode 919 November 2006
The Miracle Song
Season 3 / Episode 1026 November 2006
No Fits, No Fights, No Feuds
Season 3 / Episode 117 January 2007
Not While I'm Around
Season 3 / Episode 1214 January 2007
Come Play Wiz Me
Season 3 / Episode 1321 January 2007
I Remember That
Season 3 / Episode 1411 February 2007
The Little Things You Do Together
Season 3 / Episode 1518 February 2007
My Husband, the Pig
Season 3 / Episode 164 March 2007
Dress Big
Season 3 / Episode 178 April 2007
Liaisons
Season 3 / Episode 1815 April 2007
God, That's Good
Season 3 / Episode 1922 April 2007
Gossip
Season 3 / Episode 2029 April 2007
Into the Woods
Season 3 / Episode 216 May 2007
What Would We Do Without You?
Season 3 / Episode 2213 May 2007
Getting Married Today
Season 3 / Episode 2320 May 2007
Episode description
В 3 сезоне 22 серии сериала «Отчаянные домохозяйки» Сьюзан узнает, что Габи практически украла ее свадьбу, что может погубить их дружбу. Иди хитростью склоняет Карлоса к переезду к ней, а Линетт не может простить Тому то, что они остались без Рика.
