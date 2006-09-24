Menu
"Desperate Housewives" season 3 all episodes
Listen to the Rain on the Roof
Season 3 / Episode 1 24 September 2006
It Takes Two
Season 3 / Episode 2 1 October 2006
A Weekend In the Country
Season 3 / Episode 3 8 October 2006
Like It Was
Season 3 / Episode 4 15 October 2006
Nice She Ain't
Season 3 / Episode 5 22 October 2006
Sweetheart, I Have to Confess
Season 3 / Episode 6 29 October 2006
Bang
Season 3 / Episode 7 5 November 2006
Children and Art
Season 3 / Episode 8 12 November 2006
Beautiful Girls
Season 3 / Episode 9 19 November 2006
The Miracle Song
Season 3 / Episode 10 26 November 2006
No Fits, No Fights, No Feuds
Season 3 / Episode 11 7 January 2007
Not While I'm Around
Season 3 / Episode 12 14 January 2007
Come Play Wiz Me
Season 3 / Episode 13 21 January 2007
I Remember That
Season 3 / Episode 14 11 February 2007
The Little Things You Do Together
Season 3 / Episode 15 18 February 2007
My Husband, the Pig
Season 3 / Episode 16 4 March 2007
Dress Big
Season 3 / Episode 17 8 April 2007
Liaisons
Season 3 / Episode 18 15 April 2007
God, That's Good
Season 3 / Episode 19 22 April 2007
Gossip
Season 3 / Episode 20 29 April 2007
Into the Woods
Season 3 / Episode 21 6 May 2007
What Would We Do Without You?
Season 3 / Episode 22 13 May 2007
Getting Married Today
Season 3 / Episode 23 20 May 2007
Episode description

В 3 сезоне 17 серии сериала «Отчаянные домохозяйки» родители Йена приезжают к Сьюзан, но знакомство оказывается не из приятных. Габи начинает встречаться с Виктором, а Иди использует своего маленького сына, чтобы расположить к себе Карлоса.

