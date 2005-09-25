Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Desperate Housewives Seasons Season 2 Episode 18

Desperate Housewives 2004 - 2012 episode 18 season 2

8.0 Rate
10 votes
"Desperate Housewives" season 2 all episodes
Next
Season 2 / Episode 1 25 September 2005
You Could Drive a Person Crazy
Season 2 / Episode 2 2 October 2005
You'll Never Get Away From Me
Season 2 / Episode 3 9 October 2005
My Heart Belongs to Daddy
Season 2 / Episode 4 16 October 2005
They Asked Me Why I Believe In You
Season 2 / Episode 5 23 October 2005
I Wish I Could Forget You
Season 2 / Episode 6 6 November 2005
Color and Light
Season 2 / Episode 7 13 November 2005
The Sun Won't Set
Season 2 / Episode 8 20 November 2005
That's Good, That's Bad
Season 2 / Episode 9 27 November 2005
Coming Home
Season 2 / Episode 10 4 December 2005
One More Kiss
Season 2 / Episode 11 8 January 2006
We're Gonna Be All Right
Season 2 / Episode 12 15 January 2006
There's Something About a War
Season 2 / Episode 13 22 January 2006
Silly People
Season 2 / Episode 14 12 February 2006
Thank You So Much
Season 2 / Episode 15 19 February 2006
There Is No Other Way
Season 2 / Episode 16 12 March 2006
Could I Leave You?
Season 2 / Episode 17 26 March 2006
Everybody Says Don't
Season 2 / Episode 18 2 April 2006
Don't Look at Me
Season 2 / Episode 19 16 April 2006
It Wasn't Meant to Happen
Season 2 / Episode 20 30 April 2006
I Know Things Now
Season 2 / Episode 21 7 May 2006
No One Is Alone
Season 2 / Episode 22 14 May 2006
Remember (1)
Season 2 / Episode 23 21 May 2006
Remember (2)
Season 2 / Episode 24 21 May 2006
Episode description

Во 2 сезоне 18 серии сериала «Отчаянные домохозяйки» Габи продолжат вить веревки из Солисов, при этом не рассказывая своему парню о том, что отдаст их ребенка. Карл делает предложение Иди, а Бри начинает испытывать романтические чувства к Питеру.

Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now Masha i Medvedi
Masha i Medvedi 29 comments
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 21 comments
Est tolko MiG
Est tolko MiG 6 comments
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more