Desperate Housewives 2004 - 2012 episode 11 season 2
8.3Rate
10 votes
Season 2 / Episode 125 September 2005
You Could Drive a Person Crazy
Season 2 / Episode 22 October 2005
You'll Never Get Away From Me
Season 2 / Episode 39 October 2005
My Heart Belongs to Daddy
Season 2 / Episode 416 October 2005
They Asked Me Why I Believe In You
Season 2 / Episode 523 October 2005
I Wish I Could Forget You
Season 2 / Episode 66 November 2005
Color and Light
Season 2 / Episode 713 November 2005
The Sun Won't Set
Season 2 / Episode 820 November 2005
That's Good, That's Bad
Season 2 / Episode 927 November 2005
Coming Home
Season 2 / Episode 104 December 2005
One More Kiss
Season 2 / Episode 118 January 2006
We're Gonna Be All Right
Season 2 / Episode 1215 January 2006
There's Something About a War
Season 2 / Episode 1322 January 2006
Silly People
Season 2 / Episode 1412 February 2006
Thank You So Much
Season 2 / Episode 1519 February 2006
There Is No Other Way
Season 2 / Episode 1612 March 2006
Could I Leave You?
Season 2 / Episode 1726 March 2006
Everybody Says Don't
Season 2 / Episode 182 April 2006
Don't Look at Me
Season 2 / Episode 1916 April 2006
It Wasn't Meant to Happen
Season 2 / Episode 2030 April 2006
I Know Things Now
Season 2 / Episode 217 May 2006
No One Is Alone
Season 2 / Episode 2214 May 2006
Remember (1)
Season 2 / Episode 2321 May 2006
Remember (2)
Season 2 / Episode 2421 May 2006
Episode description
Во 2 сезоне 11 серии сериала «Отчаянные домохозяйки» Габи в шутку целует Тома, но эта выходка портит ее отношения с Линетт. Сьюзан пытается помочь Майку наладить отношения с Заком, а Эндрю начинает шантажировать Бри историей с Джорджем.
