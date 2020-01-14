Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Legends of Tomorrow Seasons Season 5 Episode 5

Legends of Tomorrow 2016 - 2022 episode 5 season 5

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 5 all episodes
Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five
Season 5 / Episode 1 14 January 2020
Meet the Legends
Season 5 / Episode 2 21 January 2020
Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me
Season 5 / Episode 3 4 February 2020
Slay Anything
Season 5 / Episode 4 11 February 2020
A Head of Her Time
Season 5 / Episode 5 18 February 2020
Mortal Khanbat
Season 5 / Episode 6 25 February 2020
Mr. Parker's Cul-De-Sac
Season 5 / Episode 7 10 March 2020
Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness
Season 5 / Episode 8 17 March 2020
Zari, Not Zari
Season 5 / Episode 9 21 April 2020
The Great British Fake Off
Season 5 / Episode 10 28 April 2020
Ship Broken
Season 5 / Episode 11 5 May 2020
Freaks and Greeks
Season 5 / Episode 12 12 May 2020
I Am Legends
Season 5 / Episode 13 19 May 2020
The One Where We're Trapped on TV
Season 5 / Episode 14 26 May 2020
Swan Thong
Season 5 / Episode 15 2 June 2020
Episode description

В 5 сезоне 5 серии сериала «Легенды завтрашнего дня» оккультист Константин сталкивается с человеком из своего прошлого, а команда отправляется на костюмированную вечеринку времен Французской революции, где встречают Марию-Антуанетту.

