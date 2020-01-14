Legends of Tomorrow 2016 - 2022 episode 14 season 5
8.9Rate
10 votes
"Legends of Tomorrow" season 5 all episodes
Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five
Season 5 / Episode 114 January 2020
Meet the Legends
Season 5 / Episode 221 January 2020
Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me
Season 5 / Episode 34 February 2020
Slay Anything
Season 5 / Episode 411 February 2020
A Head of Her Time
Season 5 / Episode 518 February 2020
Mortal Khanbat
Season 5 / Episode 625 February 2020
Mr. Parker's Cul-De-Sac
Season 5 / Episode 710 March 2020
Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn of Justness
Season 5 / Episode 817 March 2020
Zari, Not Zari
Season 5 / Episode 921 April 2020
The Great British Fake Off
Season 5 / Episode 1028 April 2020
Ship Broken
Season 5 / Episode 115 May 2020
Freaks and Greeks
Season 5 / Episode 1212 May 2020
I Am Legends
Season 5 / Episode 1319 May 2020
The One Where We're Trapped on TV
Season 5 / Episode 1426 May 2020
Swan Thong
Season 5 / Episode 152 June 2020
Episode description
В 5 сезоне 14 серии сериала «Легенды завтрашнего дня» в жизнях супергероев происходят глобальные изменения. Их запирают в мире телевидения, превращая в персонажей американских телесериалов XX века. Удастся ли «Легендам» вспомнить свои личности?
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more
Authorisation by email