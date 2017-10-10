Legends of Tomorrow 2016 - 2022 episode 15 season 3
8.3Rate
10 votes
"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 all episodes
Aruba-Con
Season 3 / Episode 110 October 2017
Freakshow
Season 3 / Episode 217 October 2017
Zari
Season 3 / Episode 324 October 2017
Phone Home
Season 3 / Episode 431 October 2017
Return of the Mack
Season 3 / Episode 57 November 2017
Helen Hunt
Season 3 / Episode 614 November 2017
Welcome to the Jungle
Season 3 / Episode 721 November 2017
Crisis on Earth-X, Part 4
Season 3 / Episode 828 November 2017
Beebo the God of War
Season 3 / Episode 95 December 2017
Daddy Darhkest
Season 3 / Episode 1012 February 2018
Here I Go Again
Season 3 / Episode 1119 February 2018
The Curse of the Earth Totem
Season 3 / Episode 1226 February 2018
No Country for Old Dads
Season 3 / Episode 135 March 2018
Amazing Grace
Season 3 / Episode 1412 March 2018
Necromancing the Stone
Season 3 / Episode 1519 March 2018
I, Ava
Season 3 / Episode 1626 March 2018
Guest Starring John Noble
Season 3 / Episode 172 April 2018
The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly
Season 3 / Episode 189 April 2018
Episode description
В 3 сезоне 15 серии сериала «Легенды завтрашнего дня» Сара оказывается во власти искушения и надевает Тотем Смерти. Чтобы защитить команду, Рори должен победить в схватке со своей темной стороной. Между тем Шарп замечает нечто странное.
