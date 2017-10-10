Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Legends of Tomorrow Seasons Season 3 Episode 10

Legends of Tomorrow 2016 - 2022 episode 10 season 3

8.4 Rate
10 votes
"Legends of Tomorrow" season 3 all episodes
Aruba-Con
Season 3 / Episode 1 10 October 2017
Freakshow
Season 3 / Episode 2 17 October 2017
Zari
Season 3 / Episode 3 24 October 2017
Phone Home
Season 3 / Episode 4 31 October 2017
Return of the Mack
Season 3 / Episode 5 7 November 2017
Helen Hunt
Season 3 / Episode 6 14 November 2017
Welcome to the Jungle
Season 3 / Episode 7 21 November 2017
Crisis on Earth-X, Part 4
Season 3 / Episode 8 28 November 2017
Beebo the God of War
Season 3 / Episode 9 5 December 2017
Daddy Darhkest
Season 3 / Episode 10 12 February 2018
Here I Go Again
Season 3 / Episode 11 19 February 2018
The Curse of the Earth Totem
Season 3 / Episode 12 26 February 2018
No Country for Old Dads
Season 3 / Episode 13 5 March 2018
Amazing Grace
Season 3 / Episode 14 12 March 2018
Necromancing the Stone
Season 3 / Episode 15 19 March 2018
I, Ava
Season 3 / Episode 16 26 March 2018
Guest Starring John Noble
Season 3 / Episode 17 2 April 2018
The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly
Season 3 / Episode 18 9 April 2018
Episode description

В 3 сезоне 10 серии сериала «Легенды завтрашнего дня» к отряду за помощью обращается Джон Константин, вместе с которым супергерои отправляются в психиатрическую лечебницу. Между тем Амая и Нейт вновь сталкиваются с Куасой.

