Out of Time
Season 2 / Episode 113 October 2016
The Justice Society of America
Season 2 / Episode 220 October 2016
Shogun
Season 2 / Episode 327 October 2016
Abominations
Season 2 / Episode 43 November 2016
Compromised
Season 2 / Episode 510 November 2016
Outlaw Country
Season 2 / Episode 617 November 2016
Invasion!
Season 2 / Episode 71 December 2016
The Chicago Way
Season 2 / Episode 88 December 2016
Raiders of the Lost Art
Season 2 / Episode 924 January 2017
The Legion of Doom
Season 2 / Episode 1031 January 2017
Turncoat
Season 2 / Episode 117 February 2017
Camelot/3000
Season 2 / Episode 1221 February 2017
Land of the Lost
Season 2 / Episode 137 March 2017
Moonshot
Season 2 / Episode 1414 March 2017
Fellowship of the Spear
Season 2 / Episode 1521 March 2017
Doomworld
Season 2 / Episode 1628 March 2017
Aruba
Season 2 / Episode 174 April 2017
