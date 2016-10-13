Menu
Legends of Tomorrow Seasons Season 2 Episode 12

Legends of Tomorrow 2016 - 2022 episode 12 season 2

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 2 all episodes
Out of Time
Season 2 / Episode 1 13 October 2016
The Justice Society of America
Season 2 / Episode 2 20 October 2016
Shogun
Season 2 / Episode 3 27 October 2016
Abominations
Season 2 / Episode 4 3 November 2016
Compromised
Season 2 / Episode 5 10 November 2016
Outlaw Country
Season 2 / Episode 6 17 November 2016
Invasion!
Season 2 / Episode 7 1 December 2016
The Chicago Way
Season 2 / Episode 8 8 December 2016
Raiders of the Lost Art
Season 2 / Episode 9 24 January 2017
The Legion of Doom
Season 2 / Episode 10 31 January 2017
Turncoat
Season 2 / Episode 11 7 February 2017
Camelot/3000
Season 2 / Episode 12 21 February 2017
Land of the Lost
Season 2 / Episode 13 7 March 2017
Moonshot
Season 2 / Episode 14 14 March 2017
Fellowship of the Spear
Season 2 / Episode 15 21 March 2017
Doomworld
Season 2 / Episode 16 28 March 2017
Aruba
Season 2 / Episode 17 4 April 2017
Episode description

Во 2 сезоне 12 серии сериала «Легенды завтрашнего дня» действие переносится в 3000 год, когда состоялась схватка Рипа и Макнайдера. Затем команда летит в Англию эпохи правления короля Артура и попадает в легендарный Камелот, где встречает Старгерл.

