Legends of Tomorrow 2016 - 2022 episode 7 season 1
8.0Rate
"Legends of Tomorrow" season 1 all episodes
Pilot, Part 1
Season 1 / Episode 121 January 2016
Pilot, Part 2
Season 1 / Episode 228 January 2016
Blood Ties
Season 1 / Episode 34 February 2016
White Knights
Season 1 / Episode 411 February 2016
Fail-Safe
Season 1 / Episode 518 February 2016
Star City 2046
Season 1 / Episode 625 February 2016
Marooned
Season 1 / Episode 73 March 2016
Night of the Hawk
Season 1 / Episode 810 March 2016
Left Behind
Season 1 / Episode 931 March 2016
Progeny
Season 1 / Episode 107 April 2016
The Magnificent Eight
Season 1 / Episode 1114 April 2016
Last Refuge
Season 1 / Episode 1221 April 2016
Leviathan
Season 1 / Episode 1328 April 2016
River of Time
Season 1 / Episode 145 May 2016
Destiny
Season 1 / Episode 1512 May 2016
Legendary
Season 1 / Episode 1619 May 2016
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 7 серии сериала «Легенды завтрашнего дня» отряду не удается выявить следы Сэвиджа в прошлом. Отчаявшись, герои откликаются на сигнал бедствия, исходящий от еще одного пространственно-временного судна под названием «Ахерон».
