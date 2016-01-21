Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Legends of Tomorrow Seasons Season 1 Episode 11

Legends of Tomorrow 2016 - 2022 episode 11 season 1

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 1 all episodes
Pilot, Part 1
Season 1 / Episode 1 21 January 2016
Pilot, Part 2
Season 1 / Episode 2 28 January 2016
Blood Ties
Season 1 / Episode 3 4 February 2016
White Knights
Season 1 / Episode 4 11 February 2016
Fail-Safe
Season 1 / Episode 5 18 February 2016
Star City 2046
Season 1 / Episode 6 25 February 2016
Marooned
Season 1 / Episode 7 3 March 2016
Night of the Hawk
Season 1 / Episode 8 10 March 2016
Left Behind
Season 1 / Episode 9 31 March 2016
Progeny
Season 1 / Episode 10 7 April 2016
The Magnificent Eight
Season 1 / Episode 11 14 April 2016
Last Refuge
Season 1 / Episode 12 21 April 2016
Leviathan
Season 1 / Episode 13 28 April 2016
River of Time
Season 1 / Episode 14 5 May 2016
Destiny
Season 1 / Episode 15 12 May 2016
Legendary
Season 1 / Episode 16 19 May 2016
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 11 серии сериала «Легенды завтрашнего дня» команда перемещается на Дикий Запад, в городок под названием Сэлвэйшн. Судьба сталкивает супергероев с легендарным авантюристом Джоном Хексом, который знаком с Рипом Хантером.

