Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Series about pirates
Kinoafisha Collections TV Shows Series about pirates

Series about pirates

All 3
By year
Reset
Our Flag Means Death
Our Flag Means Death
Comedy 2022, USA
0.0
Black Sails
Black Sails
Drama, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
8.0
Crossbones
Crossbones
Drama, Action, Adventure 2014, USA
7.0
Reset
Genre
All Comedy Drama Action Adventure
Country
All USA
Year
All 2010-2019 2020-2023

Who isn't fascinated by the enchanting adventures on the open seas? Pirates, whether they are from history or from the world of fantasy, are some of the most famous and vibrant personalities. The best TV shows dedicated to pirates fully capture everything that makes these outlaws so entertaining and captivating to watch. Of course, there is "Pirates of the Caribbean" and the incomparable Jack Sparrow in movies, but what awaits us in the world of television?

Our Flag Means Death is a comedic approach to the theme of piracy. Stede Bonnet, a prosperous landowner, decides to give up his comfortable life and become a pirate. And if you prefer more drama, the series "Black Sails" tells the story of the terrifying Captain Flint during the Golden Age of piracy.

Выбор редакции
Что смотреть дома на новогодних каникулах: Конец света с Леонардо ДиКаприо, праздничные вампиры и спин-офф «Звездных воин»
Что смотреть дома на новогодних каникулах: Конец света с Леонардо ДиКаприо, праздничные вампиры и спин-офф «Звездных воин»
Уберите мужчин от экранов: 5 сериалов, которые откровенно говорят о женских проблемах
Уберите мужчин от экранов: 5 сериалов, которые откровенно говорят о женских проблемах
5 причин посмотреть «Переводчик»: первый военный фильм Гая Ричи
5 причин посмотреть «Переводчик»: первый военный фильм Гая Ричи
Related video
Kinoafisha.info App
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more