Who isn't fascinated by the enchanting adventures on the open seas? Pirates, whether they are from history or from the world of fantasy, are some of the most famous and vibrant personalities. The best TV shows dedicated to pirates fully capture everything that makes these outlaws so entertaining and captivating to watch. Of course, there is "Pirates of the Caribbean" and the incomparable Jack Sparrow in movies, but what awaits us in the world of television?

Our Flag Means Death is a comedic approach to the theme of piracy. Stede Bonnet, a prosperous landowner, decides to give up his comfortable life and become a pirate. And if you prefer more drama, the series "Black Sails" tells the story of the terrifying Captain Flint during the Golden Age of piracy.