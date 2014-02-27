Menu
Bessonnica (2014 - 2014)

Production year 2014
Country Russia/Ukraine
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel Інтер
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

Only once a year, a unique game called Insomnia takes place, where defeat equals death. Each participant is injected with a substance that kills them if they fall asleep, and only the last survivor receives an antidote along with a large sum of money. The organizer is a well-known casino, and players are found in the most unexpected places. Influential and wealthy people place bets, willing to wager their entire fortune on a favored participant and even make subsequent bets of no less value. Every casino guest risks a huge capital, with the players' lives at stake.
Cast
Yuliya Yurchenko
Maxim Shchyogolev
Anna Antonova
Maciej Stuhr
Aleksandr Seteykin
Aleksey Matoshin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.5 IMDb
Seasons
Bessonnica - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 16 episodes
 
