Only once a year, a unique game called Insomnia takes place, where defeat equals death. Each participant is injected with a substance that kills them if they fall asleep, and only the last survivor receives an antidote along with a large sum of money. The organizer is a well-known casino, and players are found in the most unexpected places. Influential and wealthy people place bets, willing to wager their entire fortune on a favored participant and even make subsequent bets of no less value. Every casino guest risks a huge capital, with the players' lives at stake.

