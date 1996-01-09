Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Seteykin
Aleksandr Seteykin
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Seteykin

Aleksandr Seteykin

Date of Birth
9 January 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Mayor Grom. Igra 7.7
Mayor Grom. Igra (2024)
Mayor Grom. Chumnoy Doktor 7.2
Mayor Grom. Chumnoy Doktor (2021)
Teoriya neveroyatnosti 0.0
Teoriya neveroyatnosti (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 Films 2 TV Shows 4 Actor 6
Hutor
Hutor
Comedy 2025, Russia
Major Grom. Serial
Major Grom. Serial
Action 2025, Russia
Mayor Grom. Igra 7.7
Mayor Grom. Igra Mayor Grom. Igra
Action, Adventure 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Mayor Grom. Chumnoy Doktor 7.2
Mayor Grom. Chumnoy Doktor Mayor Grom. Chumnoy Doktor
Action, Crime, Detective, Comedy 2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Teoriya neveroyatnosti
Teoriya neveroyatnosti
Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia
Bessonnica
Bessonnica
Action, Crime, Thriller 2014, Russia/Ukraine
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more