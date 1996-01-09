Menu
Aleksandr Seteykin
Date of Birth
9 January 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.7
Mayor Grom. Igra
(2024)
7.2
Mayor Grom. Chumnoy Doktor
(2021)
0.0
Teoriya neveroyatnosti
(2015)
Filmography
6
Hutor
Comedy
2025, Russia
Major Grom. Serial
Action
2025, Russia
7.7
Mayor Grom. Igra
Mayor Grom. Igra
Action, Adventure
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
7.2
Mayor Grom. Chumnoy Doktor
Mayor Grom. Chumnoy Doktor
Action, Crime, Detective, Comedy
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Teoriya neveroyatnosti
Drama, Romantic
2015, Russia
Bessonnica
Action, Crime, Thriller
2014, Russia/Ukraine
