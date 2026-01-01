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Nicole Kang
Nicole Kang Nicole Kang
Kinoafisha Persons Nicole Kang

Nicole Kang

Nicole Kang

Date of Birth
7 October 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

You 7.6
You (2018)
Swallow 6.3
Swallow (2019)
Two Sentence Horror Stories 5.5
Two Sentence Horror Stories (2019)

Filmography

Batwoman 4.1
Batwoman
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
Two Sentence Horror Stories 5.5
Two Sentence Horror Stories
Drama, Horror 2019, USA
Swallow 6.3
Swallow Swallow
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2019, USA / France
You 7.6
You
Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2018, USA
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