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About
Filmography
Nicole Kang
Nicole Kang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicole Kang
Nicole Kang
Nicole Kang
Date of Birth
7 October 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.6
You
(2018)
6.3
Swallow
(2019)
5.5
Two Sentence Horror Stories
(2019)
Filmography
4.1
Batwoman
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
5.5
Two Sentence Horror Stories
Drama, Horror
2019, USA
6.3
Swallow
Swallow
Horror, Thriller, Drama
2019, USA / France
7.6
You
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2018, USA
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