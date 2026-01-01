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Kinoafisha TV Shows Arrow Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Arrow"

Music from "Arrow" All info
Arrow: Season 1 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Arrow: Season 1 (Original Television Soundtrack) 29 tracks. Blake Neely
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Arrow: Season 5 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Arrow: Season 5 (Original Television Soundtrack) 29 tracks. Blake Neely
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Arrow: Season 2 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Arrow: Season 2 (Original Television Soundtrack) 27 tracks. Blake Neely
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Arrow: Season 3 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Arrow: Season 3 (Original Television Soundtrack) 27 tracks. Blake Neely
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Arrow: Season 6 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Arrow: Season 6 (Original Television Soundtrack) 25 tracks. Blake Neely
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Arrow: Season 4 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Arrow: Season 4 (Original Television Soundtrack) 23 tracks. Blake Neely
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Arrow: Season 7 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Arrow: Season 7 (Original Television Soundtrack) 15 tracks. Blake Neely, Nathaniel Blume
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Arrow: Season 8 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Arrow: Season 8 (Original Television Soundtrack) 15 tracks. Blake Neely, Nathaniel Blume
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Title Artist Time
1 Five Years Blake Neely 1:55
2 Returning Home / Scars Blake Neely 2:53
3 City In Ruin Blake Neely 1:21
4 Setting Up the Lair Blake Neely 2:28
5 Loss and Regrets Blake Neely 2:38
6 On the List Blake Neely 1:41
7 Vigilante Justice Blake Neely 2:11
8 Honor Thy Father Blake Neely 1:45
9 Inhospitable Island / Deathstroke Blake Neely 2:10
10 I Forgot Who I Was Blake Neely 4:01
11 Train and Hunt Blake Neely 2:39
12 Betrayed By Those You Love Blake Neely 1:51
13 Chasing the Hood Blake Neely 2:28
14 Damaged Blake Neely 1:39
15 The Dark Archer / It Is I Who Failed This City Blake Neely 3:32
16 Working Together But Alone Blake Neely 1:53
17 The Count Blake Neely 2:02
18 Friends In Arms Blake Neely 2:36
19 Trust But Verify Blake Neely 2:38
20 Join Us Blake Neely 1:56
21 Trusting a Friend, Saving an Enemy Blake Neely 1:57
22 Sins of the Father Blake Neely 1:27
23 I Can't Lose You Twice Blake Neely 3:18
24 Search for Salvation Blake Neely 3:29
25 Shado Sees an Emerging Hero Blake Neely 1:57
26 Unfinished Business / Saving Walter Blake Neely 2:29
27 A Way Off the Island Blake Neely 2:15
28 Sacrifice Blake Neely 4:53
29 Oliver Queen Suite Blake Neely 9:47
Listen to songs from "Arrow" (2012) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Arrow" in different languages are free for listening online.
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