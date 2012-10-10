Menu
Arrow 16+
Production year 2012
Country USA
Episode duration 45 minutes
7.4
7.5 IMDb
All seasons of "Arrow"
Arrow - Season 1 Season 1
23 episodes 10 October 2012 - 15 May 2013
 
Arrow - Season 2 Season 2
23 episodes 9 October 2013 - 14 May 2014
 
Arrow - Season 3 Season 3
23 episodes 8 October 2014 - 13 May 2015
 
Arrow - Season 4 Season 4
23 episodes 7 October 2015 - 25 May 2016
 
Arrow - Season 5 Season 5
23 episodes 5 October 2016 - 24 May 2017
 
Arrow - Season 6 Season 6
23 episodes 12 October 2017 - 17 May 2018
 
Arrow - Season 7 Season 7
22 episodes 15 October 2018 - 13 May 2019
 
Arrow - Season 8 Season 8
10 episodes 15 October 2019 - 28 January 2020
 
