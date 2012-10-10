Menu
Arrow All seasons
Arrow
16+
Production year
2012
Country
USA
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
The CW
Series rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.5
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Arrow"
Season 1
23 episodes
10 October 2012 - 15 May 2013
Season 2
23 episodes
9 October 2013 - 14 May 2014
Season 3
23 episodes
8 October 2014 - 13 May 2015
Season 4
23 episodes
7 October 2015 - 25 May 2016
Season 5
23 episodes
5 October 2016 - 24 May 2017
Season 6
23 episodes
12 October 2017 - 17 May 2018
Season 7
22 episodes
15 October 2018 - 13 May 2019
Season 8
10 episodes
15 October 2019 - 28 January 2020
