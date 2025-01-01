Menu
ALF Quotes

ALF quotes

Willie This is a jigsaw puzzle.
ALF It's broken.
Willie That's the object, ALF. You're supposed to put it together.
ALF Why? I didn't break it.
Willie Some people are so blinded by the thirst for money, that it causes them to lose their values and do things they shouldn't do.
ALF Well, that explains Ghostbusters II.
ALF Justice will not rest.
Kate What if I gave justice a cookie?
ALF Justice will think about it.
ALF I hate musicals. Out of the blue people burst into songs.
Willie Hence the term "musical."
ALF Yeah, but wouldn't it get on your nerves if all of a sudden I started singing : "Hey, Kate, ain't it great? Hey, Willie, you look silly. Hey -"
Willie It's getting on my nerves.
ALF So what musical are you going to go see today?
Willie "Cats."
ALF Take me, please! Then afterwards, we can go backstage and eat the actors!
Brian Do you get Sesame Street where you live?
ALF No, and frankly I don't get it here either.
[ALF and Lynn are trying to get their parents to stop fighting]
ALF To get a couple back together on Melmac, we'd recreate the happiest moment of their marriage.
Lynn I wonder what Mom and Dad's happiest moment was.
ALF The day they met me?
Lynn Think again.
ALF The day after they met me.
Lynn Keep thinking.
ALF I can't. My brain hurts.
[catch phrase]
ALF Haaa! I kill me.
Willie You can't vote, ALF , you're not a citizen.
ALF I'll apply for a green card.
Willie That's only if you want a job.
ALF Pass.
[pause]
ALF I know, I'll marry Lynn. Become a citizen, vote, then drop her of like a hot potato.
Willie ALF...
ALF Sure it will be hard on her first. She'll cry, drink a little too much. Join with a bongo player named Waquine.
Willie ALF.
ALF You'd like Waquine, he doesn't like beets.
Willie Neither you or Waquine may marry my daughter and you may not vote.
ALF Fine. I have not voice in government, Waquine will get deported, and they'll make him eat beets.
Willie How many cups of coffee have you had?
ALF Forty. Why?
ALF [ALF is trying to hypnotize Lucky] You are getting sleepy. You... are no longer a cat. You are a bagel.
Willie How long are you gonna keep this up?
ALF Well, in the words of Porky Pig "tha-tha-tha-tha-That's all folks." Speaking of Porky, do I smell bacon?
Willie No.
ALF Well, I'd like to.
ALF Putting humans in charge of the earth, is the cosmic equivalence of letting Eddie Murphy direct.
[ALF has just broken Willie's shortwave radio]
Willie Do you know how long - *looooooong*... It took me ten years to put that thing together.
ALF I'm glad to see you haven't wasted your life.
Kate Don't break that remote.
ALF Kate, have I ever broken anything?
[Kate stares at him]
ALF Well, lately?
[pause]
ALF This week?
[pause]
ALF Today?
[pause]
ALF Since breakfast?
Trevor Ochmonek Hey, Willie! Could we borrow some of your tools?
Willie Sure. They're in your garage.
Willie Go back to the tent.
ALF It's too dangerous out there. I had to kill a fifty-foot snake with my pocketknife.
Willie There are no fifty-foot water snakes in the backyard.
ALF I'm telling ya, it was bright green and it spit water. Ths Ths
[spitting water sound]
ALF .
Willie That was my new garden hose.
ALF Oh, no wonder it was sucking on the spigot.
ALF Kate, have I ever lied to you?
Kate Yes. Several times.
ALF I meant today.
[ALF enters the Tanner's bedroom]
ALF Are you decent?
Willie Does it matter?
ALF Not to me.
Brian You'll have to chew with your mouth closed tonight, ALF.
ALF All right, but on my planet, that's considered very rude. People think you're hiding something.
ALF I had a cousin. Pretty Boy Shumway. He lived on the south side of Melmac. The baddest part of the planet. If he didn't like your shoes...
[points at Willy, imitating machine gun sound]
ALF "ak-ak-ak-ak-ak."
Willie You mean he'd shoot a person just because he didn't like his shoes?
ALF No. He'd just point at you and go, "Ak-ak-ak-ak-ak."
[ALF is sitting on Willie's bed, and a burglar comes through the window]
ALF [off-screen narrating] Then it happened. *He* came into my life. At first, I thought it was Santa Claus. Then it hit me, Santa probably wouldn't smell of cheap wine. Besides, he was beginning to fill his bag with things that didn't belong to him.
ALF Can you take a little constructive criticism? What you're doing here is wrong.
Burglar [examines ALF] Must be one of those talking dolls.
ALF Oh, yeah? Ever had a talking doll rip out your voice box?
[Kate refuses ALF to baby-sit Eric]
ALF But why, why?
Kate Why? Cause you're irresponsible. You trashed the living room, blew up the kitchen, wallpapered the shower...
ALF It was a rhetorical question.
ALF I don't want to be an orphan. I saw "Annie." Orphans have to eat gruel and tap dance with mops.
ALF [ALF almost kills Willie with the TV] Willie, it was an accident!
Willie An accident? An accident? You almost killed me, and you say it was an accident?
ALF Alright, let's call it a mistake!
Willie If you had eaten that dish towel, I would have been very angry.
[pause]
Willie That's a sentence I never thought I would hear myself say.
ALF If you love something, let it go. If it comes back to you, it's yours. If it's run over by a car, you don't want it.
Willie Well, ALF, while we're gone, I trust you won't be getting into any mischief.
ALF You do?
Willie Not really, but we gotta go.
Willie There's more than one way to skin a cat.
ALF You've been looking at my recipe book.
Willie Stay away from the window, we've got a very nosy neighbor - Mrs. Ochmonek.
ALF Ochmonek? Sounds like a typo.
ALF Willie. If a window was broken in the woods, but there was no-one there to hear it, would it really be broken?
Willie If you were in the woods.
ALF [slowly enters kitchen] The Great Orange hunter stalks his prey.
[opens fridge]
ALF Ah, he sees it. The illusive loin of Pork the most prized catch in the refridgidary jungle. What's this?
[picks a note off the food and reads it]
ALF "ALF don't eat this" Why would I eat this?
[throws away the note]
ALF Ever so deftly the great orange hunter maneuvers his weapon. He strikes.
[as he does this an earthquake starts]
ALF Whoa. Has the hunter angered the gods? Okay, I won't eat pork.
Kate Do you remember when you thought Mr.Littwak was building an atomic bomb in his basement?
ALF It was an atomic bomb.
Willie It was a pool heather.
ALF Hah. The Littwak's don't even own a pool.
Kate Yes, they do.
ALF They do? Can we go over?
[Willie and Kate are debating on whether or not they should tell Kate's mother about ALF]
Willie I suppose we just sit her down and ask her if she's ever seen E.T.?
ALF Why do you keep comparing me to E.T.? You know, Willie, someday, when people ask me what you're like, I'll ask them "Did you ever see 'The Nutty Professor'?"
ALF [ALF blows up the kitchen] I guess we'll have to order in.
[on a camping trip]
Willie One more word out of you, and you're not eating with us.
ALF Right. Let the alien starve.
Willie I think the alien could skip a meal. It might be a new experience for you!
[pause]
Willie How would you like your hamburger?
ALF Medium rare. Hold the lightning.
Willie How would you like to be 50% hair?
ALF You know, you're a different person when you're on vacation.
Willie I'm just trying to make this vacation fun.
ALF How, by drowning us?
Willie By trying to keep a positive attitude! You might do that yourself... INSTEAD OF COMPLAINING ALL THE TIME!
Kate [annoyed] Guys, please.
ALF Well, not everyone enjoys spending their vacation in a rainforest!
Willie We're in this rainforest because of you!
ALF I vote we go home.
Willie You're not voting in this.
ALF Call the newspapers! Democracy is dead!
[ALF has to stay in the garage because Kate's mother is visiting]
ALF Kate, there's no TV in here.
Kate We'll let you use the portable TV.
ALF The black and white one with the 1 inch screen? Good. I'll tape it to my eye.
[the Tanners help ALF becoming a minister. They are asking him questions from Melmac's holy book]
Brian What's is the kindest thing that you can do for someone else?
ALF Burp down wind.
Willie He's right. It says, "He who burps down wind can party with me any time."
ALF All right. Let me see if I've got this reindeer thing straight. There's... uh... there's Dasher, Dancer, Comet, Cupid... Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.
Lynn No, it's Prancer, Dancer, Vixen, Blitzen...
ALF Huey, Duey and Luey.
Brian No, those are ducks.
ALF Then how do they pull the sleigh?
Jake Ochmonek What are you, anyway?
ALF I'm an alien, from the planet Melmac. I have powers you can only dream of.
Jake Ochmonek Like what?
ALF Uhhhm... I can watch 10 hours of TV, without ever getting up to go to the bathroom.
ALF Like my old skeelball coach used to say: "Find something you're not good at, and then don't do it."
Kate ALF, you can use the portable TV in the bedroom.
ALF But it's too small. It makes everyone look like Danny DeVito.
Kate Where's Lizard taking you?
Lynn To a science fiction movie. Something about this guy being shrunk and then injected into someone else.
ALF That's not science fiction. A friend of mine did that once. He took a wrong turn and got stuck in a guy's nose.
[ALF has just squirted Willie with a squirting flower]
Willie You amaze me. You're 229 years old and that's what you think is funny.
Lynn You have a cousin named Blinky?
ALF Well, we call him that because he likes to eat lightbulbs.
[Kate tries to help Jake to talk to a girl]
Kate If it would be any help at all, you could practice on me.
Jake Ochmonek It wouldn't be the same, Mrs. Tanner. Laura's much more... she's beautiful.
Kate [coldly] I see.
[she leaves]
ALF [to Jake] You've got a way with women.
Jake Ochmonek Laura's very curious about her secret admirer, so I was thinking like actually saying something to her.
ALF Danger, Will Robinson.
[ALF is determined to prove the man next door is Elvis Presley]
ALF I can be logical if I have to. The man's name is Aaron King. Elvis' middle name was Aaron and he was king of Rock 'n' Roll.
Willie I'm not convinced.
ALF OK. How about this. Hank Aaron is baseball's home run king and Elvis loved baseball.
Willie ALF, you are grasping at straws.
ALF [shouts] OK. Listen to this. Aaron Burr wanted to be King of America and he was from the South, just like Elvis.
ALF Raining cats? You open the skylight and I'll get the relish.
Willie I never meant to bring Jimbo over.
ALF You brought an elephant home to dinner?
Willie I said Jimbo, not Jumbo.
ALF I'm on a new diet. I can eat as much of whatever I want.
Lynn And you lose weight that way?
ALF You do?
[the Tanners are preparing for a garage sale]
ALF How about this? A genuine, Melmacian, survival knife.
Brian There's no blade.
ALF Well, life on Melmac wasn't that tough.
ALF Are you gonna throw a hissy fit every time I squander a couple thousand dollars?
ALF Melmac was the name of my planet. It's also what it was made out of.
Willie [to Kate about ALF] He's odd. Even for an alien.
Willie I'm gonna have my hamburger medium.
ALF Medium? They are all the same size. Extra large.
ALF [picking up Willie's glasses] Yeah, what is it about this Lash that you don't like?
Willie Lash? How do you know about Lash?
ALF Well, Lynn and I were talking last night and she seems to feel...
[tries on Willie's glasses]
ALF ... Geez, you're blind as a bat, aren't you?
ALF It's the day before Christmas, I've hidden all the eggs.
Willie ALF, we hide eggs at Easter, not at Christmas.
ALF Oh, that's right. Christmas is where we carve the pumpkin.
ALF Who said I'm gonna walk? I'm gonna drive my new Mercedes. What do you say? Burgundy with the tan interior.
ALF Hey, what's going on in here?
Willie We're having a family meeting.
ALF Oh I get it, freeze out the alien. I guess I'm not part of the family.
Kate Uh ALF, we thought you were watching The 3 Stooges.
ALF I turned it off. Somehow I just can't buy Shemp as a surgeon.
Brian Curly was a senator once.
ALF True, and Moe was Speaker of the House.
Willie Could we put an end to the Stooge talk here for a minute?
ALF Sootaintly, whoo whoo whoo whoo whoo, ha ha ha.
Aaron King What the heck are you?
ALF I ain't nothing but a hound dog!
Aaron King Hound dogs don't talk
ALF Neither do dead singers
Willie Even if this man were Elvis Presley, and I assure you he's not, he would never admit it.
ALF I bet I can get it out of him.
Willie [yelling] LEAVE THE MAN ALONE!, LEAVE HIM ALONE!
ALF [sarcastically] So what are you saying?, Leave the man alone?
Aaron King ALF, I've had it with this Elvis thing. Look, I'll prove it to you!
[Aaron pulls out his guitar and starts performing "Heartbreak Hotel" for ALF]
ALF WHOA! WHOA! WHOA! WHOA! WHOA!, no wonder your baby left you if you've been singing like that!. Stinkaroni.
Aaron King Are you convinced I'm not Elvis?
ALF You just need a little more practice, you've been dead for a while.
Aaron King Look, I wish I was Elvis buddy, but I'm just a truck driver from Tupelo, and that's as close as I'll ever get to being The King.
ALF But in my heart, I will always know you as Elvis.
ALF How can I read with all this quiet?
Willie I'll have you know that I vote for the best candidate.
ALF [sarcastically] Guess that explains both votes for Carter.
ALF [about Lucky] Last time I saw him he was high-tailing it out the window.
Willie And why was that?
ALF Cause I was chasing him with a fork.
ALF I know my rights, I watch People's Court.
ALF On Melmac, we have 1st class, 2nd class and ham.
ALF We only have ten major organs, eight of which are stomachs.
Willie I would have guessed all ten.
ALF [sings to the tune of Camptown Ladies] Uncle Neal has gone away, doodaa doodaa. I can eat out here today, all dooday long - Everybody. Gone the holy day...
Willie ALF. I really don't appreciate that at all.
ALF Okay, so do you wanna hear how I changed the words to Helter Skelter?
[the Tanners talk about ALF getting to know Willie's brother]
Lynn He's a wonderful guy, with a terrific sense of humor.
ALF I'm not gonna marry him, if that's what you're getting at.
Willie You're meeting my brother, it's not the Pope.
ALF I'd rather meet the Pope. I love his hats.
ALF I'm a cursed Melmacian, I belong to the room of the goshdarned.
Kate Goshdarned?
ALF Ours was a polite society.
ALF Once we add sound, color and stick Eddie Murphy in there somewhere, it'll be a smash.
Dorothy You don't have to make rude noises.
ALF That's okay. I don't mind.
Jake Ochmonek Why do we have to wear meat at this ceremony anyway?
ALF 'Cause the high priest on Melmac was also the butcher.
Lynn Oh, Alf. What are we gonna do with you?
ALF I guess you'll have to love me as long as it lasts.
Lynn We will.
ALF Opens curtains "I decided to go outside and wait for the pizza, big mistake" Window falls on his head, then his fingers, then ALF falls out the window.
Lynn [giving ALF a haircut] ALF, hold still. I want to get it even.
ALF Well, don't cut it too short. It'll look like I have a big schnoz.
Kate I didn't realize you were so concerned with your appearance.
ALF You think I wake up looking this good?
Kate [doorbell rings] Doorbell.
ALF Hide in the kitchen, ALF. Hah! Beat ya to it.
Lynn Ahem. Two dollars, ALF. Pay up.
ALF Two dollars? I didn't even get my medicure.
Lynn Welcher!
Kate What are you doing?
ALF [with a sunlamp in front of his head] Oh, soaking up rays, Babe. Your sunlamp's not working. I've been sitting here for five hours, Nada.
Kate Five hours? ALF, you're lucky you didn't get a sunburn.
ALF [Kate touches him] Aaah!
Kate Sorry.
ALF Aah, oh, it hurts, it hurts.
Kate Well, would you like some cold cream?
ALF Yeah, but just one scoop, I'm on a diet.
Kate It's for your nose.
ALF That's where I'm trying to lose the weight.
Kate ALF, I'm talking about cold cream. Not ice cream. Cold cream. You understand?
ALF You're talking like they're two different things.
Kate They *are*! Haven't you been listening?
ALF What is this, healing through hollering?
[at the cat Lucky's funeral]
ALF Where I'm from, this is ludicrous. It's like having a funeral for a hamburger.
Jake Ochmonek Can't I stay with the Tanners? I'm allergic to Kitch.
Lynn Go, enjoy. Drink the water. Adios!
[the cat Lucky has died and the Tanners are having a funeral for him]
ALF I'm reminded of a prayer he used to recite every night before going to bed, "And if I die before I wake, chicken-fry me like a steak."
Brian ALF wouldn't eat Lucky, would he?
ALF I'm not saying nothing until I speak to my attorney.
ALF I wasn't known on Melmac as the whiz kid for my scholastic ability.
ALF How about a hug for the ol' ALFer.
[ALF is trying to be a professional shrink and he's annoying Kate and Willie]
ALF Speaking of aggravation, we've got to do something about Brian.
Kate What's wrong with Brian?
ALF He's been experiencing some negative stroking from Kate lately.
Kate [in a sudden burst of anger] All right. That's it.
Willie Calm down.
ALF Stop ventilating.
Kate I am not ventilating. I am talking.
[to Willie]
Kate And I resent the implication that I'm having a negative effect on my son's outlook. Oh I give up. I give up.
ALF You're letting out your emotions. Good. Now we can make some real progress.
Willie And you are spouting out a lot of psychological clichés you don't even understand.
ALF Why so hostile, Willie? I'm okay. You're okay.
Willie This must stop.
ALF That's right. A good scream. Let it fly.
Willie You cannot keep aggravating people like this.
ALF Why do you hate your mother?
Brian Your name's really Gordon?
ALF Yeah, Gordon.
Brian That's funny.
ALF It was my mother's maiden name, all right?
Willie When the babysitter is here, ALF, you are going to have to be in the attic.
ALF Oh, great, prison. Why don't you just stick me in a sweatbox?
Willie Were all making adjustments here, ALF. Your not gonna be there all that much...
ALF Attica. Attica. Attica.
ALF Mind if I showed you a trick ?
Kate The last time you showed me a trick, it took three weeks for my eyebrows to grow back.
ALF I told you not to lean in.
ALF Trust me, I'll have her running trough the streets screaming your name. If the cops don't pick her up, she'll be yours.
ALF Oh, by the way, don't bother looking for your laxative on a rope.
Willie Oh, you mean my soap on a rope?
ALF Trust me on this one.
ALF I can see you're still one sandwich short of a picnic.
ALF Uh, can I make a suggestion? Hello, read my lips.
ALF And have you thought about what happens to me, when that "human babysitter" rummages trough my fridge?
Kate What do you mean your fridge?
ALF Okay its your fridge, but the fuzz in the meat door is mine.
ALF A minute and a half, Luckmiester, then I'll be down on you like a buzzard on a gut wagon.
ALF Hey, you. Get offa my cloud.
ALF Hey, Willie. Let's throw a cat on the barbie.
ALF A ceremony doesn't have to be long to be effective. A Melmacian wedding contains a priest saying "You're hitched, go for it, babe."
ALF Carl Jung was a big weenyhead.
Willie Isn't there anybody else you could bother?
ALF We voted. You were the people's choice.
[ALF and Lynn are preparing a surprise dinner for Kate and Willie]
ALF I just need to finish spit-shining these plates here.
Lynn [grabbing the plates] That won't be necessary.
ALF Fine, let them eat off dirty dishes.
Willie You know, Trevor. It seems this young man is a little Mister Fix-it.
Lynn Little Mister Fix-it. How cute.
Jake Ochmonek You want me, don't you?
ALF Tell me, which side of the earth does this nose come from? Ha!
Willie I'm trying to make this vacation more fun. You might do it yourself instead of complaining all the time.
[about ALF's "car"]
Lynn What's that thing?
ALF It's not a thing. It's an ALF Romeo.
ALF Yo Kate, where do you keep your casserole dishes?
Kate Why?
ALF The cat won't fit in the toaster. Never mind, I'll make a peanut butter sandwich, where's the blender?
Kate Try it without the blender this time, and don't get hair in the peanut butter jar.
ALF Rules rules rules.
ALF Grease fire grease fire.
ALF Never mind the curtains put me out.
ALF That's it. I say we fight violence with violence. That's how we used to solve things back home.
Willie But ALF, don't you remember what happened to your planet?
ALF Well, it blew up in a nuclear holocaust. Why?
Willie Don't you see the connection?
ALF [pause] What connection?
Willie I give up.
ALF Me too. I'm gonna lay down. My head is spinning. Maybe a cold cream sundae.
ALF Salad? That's not food! That's what food eats!
ALF The only good cat is a stir-fried cat.
