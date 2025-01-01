[ALF is trying to be a professional shrink and he's annoying Kate and Willie]

ALF Speaking of aggravation, we've got to do something about Brian.

Kate What's wrong with Brian?

ALF He's been experiencing some negative stroking from Kate lately.

Kate [in a sudden burst of anger] All right. That's it.

Willie Calm down.

ALF Stop ventilating.

Kate I am not ventilating. I am talking.

[to Willie]

Kate And I resent the implication that I'm having a negative effect on my son's outlook. Oh I give up. I give up.

ALF You're letting out your emotions. Good. Now we can make some real progress.

Willie And you are spouting out a lot of psychological clichés you don't even understand.

ALF Why so hostile, Willie? I'm okay. You're okay.

Willie This must stop.

ALF That's right. A good scream. Let it fly.

Willie You cannot keep aggravating people like this.