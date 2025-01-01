Aaron King
ALF, I've had it with this Elvis thing. Look, I'll prove it to you!
[Aaron pulls out his guitar and starts performing "Heartbreak Hotel" for ALF]
ALF
WHOA! WHOA! WHOA! WHOA! WHOA!, no wonder your baby left you if you've been singing like that!. Stinkaroni.
Aaron King
Are you convinced I'm not Elvis?
ALF
You just need a little more practice, you've been dead for a while.
Aaron King
Look, I wish I was Elvis buddy, but I'm just a truck driver from Tupelo, and that's as close as I'll ever get to being The King.
ALF
But in my heart, I will always know you as Elvis.