Seasons
ALF All seasons
ALF
0+
Production year
1986
Country
USA
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
NBC
Series rating
7.7
Rate
11
votes
7.4
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "ALF"
Season 1
26 episodes
22 September 1986 - 11 May 1987
Season 2
26 episodes
21 September 1987 - 9 May 1988
Season 3
26 episodes
3 October 1988 - 8 May 1989
Season 4
24 episodes
18 September 1989 - 24 March 1990
