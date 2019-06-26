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About
Filmography
Max Wright
Max Wright
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Wright
Max Wright
Max Wright
Date of Birth
2 August 1943
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
26 June 2019
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.1
Quantum Leap
(1989)
7.9
All That Jazz
(1979)
7.2
ALF
(1986)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Musical
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1999
1989
1986
1979
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actor
4
6.9
A Midsummer Night's Dream
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Romantic
1999, Italy / Great Britain / USA
8.1
Quantum Leap
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
1989, USA
7.2
ALF
Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi
1986, USA
7.9
All That Jazz
All That Jazz
Drama, Comedy, Musical
1979, USA
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