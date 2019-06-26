Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Max Wright
Max Wright Max Wright
Kinoafisha Persons Max Wright

Max Wright

Max Wright

Date of Birth
2 August 1943
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
26 June 2019
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Quantum Leap 8.1
Quantum Leap (1989)
All That Jazz 7.9
All That Jazz (1979)
ALF 7.2
ALF (1986)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Midsummer Night's Dream 6.9
A Midsummer Night's Dream A Midsummer Night's Dream
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Romantic 1999, Italy / Great Britain / USA
Quantum Leap 8.1
Quantum Leap
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 1989, USA
ALF 7.2
ALF
Comedy, Family, Sci-Fi 1986, USA
All That Jazz 7.9
All That Jazz All That Jazz
Drama, Comedy, Musical 1979, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more