"ALF" is an American comedy show that aired in the late 1980s. Over time, the show gained cult status. The main character, ALF, is a furry alien from the planet Melmac who is forced to come to Earth after a powerful catastrophe occurs on his home planet. By chance, the alien's spaceship lands right on the garage of the Tanner family. The homeowner, Willie, gives the extraterrestrial guest the name ALF and allows him to stay in the house while he repairs his transportation. As the events unfold, ALF becomes a full-fledged member of the Tanner family: he genuinely bonds with Willie, his wife Kate, and their children - high school student Lynn and younger Brian.

