ALF poster
7.7 IMDb Rating: 7.4
13 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows ALF

ALF (1986 - 1990)

ALF 18+
Production year 1986
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel NBC
Runtime 51 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"ALF" is an American comedy show that aired in the late 1980s. Over time, the show gained cult status. The main character, ALF, is a furry alien from the planet Melmac who is forced to come to Earth after a powerful catastrophe occurs on his home planet. By chance, the alien's spaceship lands right on the garage of the Tanner family. The homeowner, Willie, gives the extraterrestrial guest the name ALF and allows him to stay in the house while he repairs his transportation. As the events unfold, ALF becomes a full-fledged member of the Tanner family: he genuinely bonds with Willie, his wife Kate, and their children - high school student Lynn and younger Brian.
Creator
Tom Patchett
Paul Fusco
Max Wright
Max Wright William Tanner
Paul Fusco ALF
Anne Schedeen
Anne Schedeen Kate Tanner
Andrea Elson
Andrea Elson Lynn Tanner
TV series in Collections
Series About Aliens Series About Aliens

7.7
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
ALF - Season 1 Season 1
1986, 26 episodes
 
ALF - Season 2 Season 2
1987, 26 episodes
 
ALF - Season 3 Season 3
1988, 26 episodes
 
ALF - Season 4 Season 4
1989, 24 episodes
 
