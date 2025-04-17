Menu
Law & Order: Organized Crime 2021 - 2025, season 5

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 poster
Law & Order: Organized Crime
Original title Season 5
Title Сезон 5
Season premiere 17 April 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 7 hours 0 minute

7.7 IMDb
Lost Highway
Season 5 Episode 1
17 April 2025
Dante's Inferno
Season 5 Episode 2
17 April 2025
Paranza Dei Bambini
Season 5 Episode 3
24 April 2025
Promesse Infrante
Season 5 Episode 4
1 May 2025
Lago D'Averno
Season 5 Episode 5
8 May 2025
Red, White, Black and Blue
Season 5 Episode 6
15 May 2025
Beautiful Disaster
Season 5 Episode 7
22 May 2025
Fail Safe
Season 5 Episode 8
29 May 2025
Off the Books
Season 5 Episode 9
5 June 2025
He Was a Stabler
Season 5 Episode 10
12 June 2025
