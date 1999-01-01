Pawtucket Pat
Oh, we don't have one. I guess this is where you get off.
[Pawtucket Pat blows a whistle and the Chumba Wumbas come out]
Chumba Wumba Chorus
Chumba Wumba gobbledy goo / Life isn't fair it's sad but it's true / Chumba Wumba gobbledy gee / When your poor legs are stiff as a tree.
Chumba Wumba #1
What do you do when you're stuck in a chair?
Chumba Wumba #2
Finding it hard to go up and down stairs?
Chumba Wumba #3
What do you think of the one you call God?
Chumba Wumba Chorus
Isn't His absence slight-ly odd?
Chumba Wumba #4
Maybe He's forgotten you.
Chumba Wumba Chorus
Chumba wumba gobbledy gorse / Count yourself lucky you're not a horse / They would turn you into dog food / Or to chumba wumba gobbledy glue!
[the Chumba Wumbas push Joe out of the factory]
Joe Swanson
I'm glad I'm not taking your stupid tour! I'm a Coors man anyway. Silver bullet!
Chumba Wumba #2
Gobbledy glue!