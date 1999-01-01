Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Family Guy Quotes

Family Guy quotes

[Stewie and Brian in the mall]
Stewie Griffin 10 bucks.
Brian Griffin Five bucks.
Stewie Griffin Eight bucks and I'll do it.
Brian Griffin Fine.
[Stewie goes running through the center courtyard naked]
Stewie Griffin Help! I've escaped from Kevin Spacey's basement! Help me!
[Stewie walks back to Brian naked]
Stewie Griffin Ha! I am so outrageous. Gimme the cash.
[Stewie starts counting the money]
Brian Griffin Cold in here?
Stewie Griffin Nope, just really small.
Tom Tucker And now, here's Ollie Williams, with the BlaccuWeather Forecast. Ollie!
Ollie Williams IT'S GON' RAIN!
Tom Tucker Thanks, Ollie.
Peter Griffin Brian, there's a message in my Alpha Bits. It says "OOOOOO".
Brian Griffin Peter, those are Cheerios.
Interviewer [Peter is at a job interview] So, Peter, where do you see yourself in ten years?
Peter Griffin [thinks] Don't say doin' your wife, don't say doin' your wife...
[out loud]
Peter Griffin Doin' your, er...
[sees photo of interviewer on the beach with his wife and son]
Peter Griffin ... son?
[interviewer's shocked expression]
Lois Griffin What's going on?
Stewie Griffin We're playing house.
Lois Griffin The boy is all tied up.
Stewie Griffin Roman Polanski's house.
Woman Running Rehab Clinic What's your name?
Peter Griffin Uh
[looks around and sees a pea on a plate]
Peter Griffin Pea.
Peter Griffin [sees a woman crying] tear uh
Peter Griffin [a Griffin flys across the room] Griffin. yeah that's it, Peter Griffin.
[pause]
Peter Griffin Oh crap.
Glen Quagmire Hi, Meg. Eighteen yet?
Meg Griffin No.
Glen Quagmire [Turns to Chris] Hey Chris, how's it going?
Peter Griffin Huh, I wonder what Scooby and the gang are up to?
[Scooby-Doo theme plays]
TV Announcer We now return to The Scooby-Doo Murder Files.
Fred Jones Gee whiz, gang. Looks like the killer gutted the victim, strangled him with his own intestines and then dumped the body in the river.
Velma Jinkies! What a mystery!
Scooby-Doo [jumps on Shaggy's arms] Arroo!
Fred Jones You're right Scoob, we're dealing with one sick son of a bitch!
John Edward [Peter is in the audience of "Crossing Over with John Edward"] I'm sensing an 'A'. Does your name begin with an 'A'?
Peter Griffin No.
John Edward A 'B'?
Peter Griffin No.
John Edward C? D? E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P...
Peter Griffin P! Peter! My name's Peter!
John Edward Is your name Peter?
Peter Griffin Wow! You are some kind of sorcerer.
[repeated line]
James Woods Oooh, a piece of candy.
Peter Griffin [during a camping trip in a beautiful forest] You know, sometimes I feel like the whole world was made just for me...
[cut to the moon control room from "The Truman Show"]
Control Room Director You think he's on to us, Christof?
Christof No, he's an idiot.
[Peter has accidentally unleashed the 10 plagues]
Peter Griffin There has to be some explanation for this.
Brian Griffin You want an explanation?
[slaps Peter]
Brian Griffin GOD
[slaps Peter]
Brian Griffin IS
[slaps Peter]
Brian Griffin PISSED.
Peter Griffin Oh, you people can kiss the fattest part of my ass.
Lois Griffin Peter, why would they make you president?
Peter Griffin Probably because I can recite all 50 states in a quarter of a second.
[makes a loud, yelping sound that resembles a dog bark]
Lois Griffin Peter, that was just a loud yelping noise.
Jaws Hey. I'm gonna eat 'cha. I'm gonna eat that hairy leg. I'm gonna eat that other one, too. I can see right up in them shorts. Got lots of rows of teeth to chew you with. Dun-na, Dun-na, Dun-na. Oh, I did eat a fat kid on a raft earlier. That's OK though, I have been swimming a lot.
[eats the swimmers]
Jaws . Yummy.
[Quagmire sees a cheerleader tied up in a bathroom stall]
Glen Quagmire Dear diary: Jackpot.
Lois Griffin [to Peter] Hey there, Sweetie! I got a wax this morning and let's just say you're cleared for landing. Huh?
Glen Quagmire [from afar] Giggidy!
Peter Griffin Hey, let's play a game called "I never". You gotta drink if you never did the thing the person says they did.
Cleveland I got one - I never slept with a woman with the lights on.
[everyone drinks]
Joe Swanson I got one - I never slept with Cleveland's wife.
[Quagmire and Cleveland drink]
Peter Griffin I never did a chick in the Logan airport bathroom.
[Quagmire drinks]
Peter Griffin [later, Quagmire has 20 beers on the table] Oh, God, what else is there? I never gave a reach around to a spider monkey while reciting the pledge of allegiance.
Glen Quagmire Oh, God!
[Quagmire drinks]
Joe Swanson I never picked up an illegal alien from Home Depot to take me home and choke me while I touch myself.
Glen Quagmire Oh, God!
[Quagmire drinks]
Peter Griffin Same thing except with a chick from JoAnn Fabrics.
Glen Quagmire Oh, Come on, this is getting ridiculous!
[Quagmire drinks]
Glen Quagmire [he passes out]
Joe Swanson Boy, he's out cold.
Peter Griffin Let's write on him!
Peter Griffin What's wrong, Stewie, don't you wanna pee in the toilet bowl like a big boy? Boy I remember when I learned to use a potty all by myself. I was so proud.
[Flashbacks to one year ago]
Peter Griffin [Zips up pants] Hey Lois, I did it.
Young Peter Griffin Why did all the dinosaurs die out?
Museum Curator Because you touch yourself at night.
[Peter looks down in shame]
Glen Quagmire Hello, 911? It's Quagmire. Yeah, it's caught in the window this time.
Peter Griffin [in Sunday School with several children during story time] And when you die, you go to a wonderful place called heaven
[children gasp in delight, Peter starts laughing]
Peter Griffin Nah, I'm just jackin' ya, you'll all rot in the ground.
[children look horrified]
Stewie Griffin Mother, I come bearing a gift. I'll give you a hint: it's in my diaper and it's not a toaster.
Lois Griffin Meg, can you change Stewie?
Meg Griffin Fine, but this time if a boy calls, please don't tell him I'm wrist deep in poopy.
Peter Griffin Oh, okay, here's another riddle. A woman has two children. Now, a homicidal maniac tells her she can only keep one. Which one does she let 'im kill?
Brian Griffin That's, that's not a riddle. That's, that's just terrible.
Peter Griffin Wrong! It's the ugly one.
Stewie Griffin Hey, Brian, remember me? I'm the guy you left standing at the counter at McDonald's with a bag full of burgers. You know it's funny, I tried to walk home and, um, a lot of hungry deer walking around at this hour of the night and, um, oh here's where the story gets fun, uh, you may have noticed I'm missing an ear. Managed to, uh, pull it out of the deer's mouth and put it in some ice I got at a 7-Eleven. So when you are ready to apologize, just talk into this cup.
[repeated line]
Glen Quagmire Giggidy-giggidy-giggidy-giggidy!
Peter Griffin Yeah, I'm looking for some toilet training books.
Salesman Oh, yes, we can help you there. "Everyone poops" is still the standard, of course. We've also got less popular "Nobody Poops But You".
Peter Griffin Huh... well... you see... we're Catholic so... uh...
Salesman Oh, well then you want "You're a Naughty Child and that's Concentrated Evil Coming Out of the Back of You".
Machine You have 113 new messages
[Phone starts to beep]
Lois Griffin Oh my!
Old Man Uh, yeah, I was just wondering, uh... where the newspaper boy was.
[beep]
Old Man Haven't seen the newspaper in a couple days. Wonderin' if he ever gonna come back.
[beep]
Old Man Guess who? Sorry to leave you so many messages. Just lonely here. Thinkin' about the muscly-armed paperboy. Wishin' he'd come by and bring me some good news.
[beep]
Old Man Where are you?
[beep]
Old Man Ah, you're starting to piss me off, you little piggly son of a bitch. Call me.
Stewie Griffin Forecast for tomorrow; A few sprinkles of genius with a chance of doom.
Lois Griffin Peter, you brought this on yourself by putting on those filthy shows.
Peter Griffin Oh, Lois, you are so full of...
[a representative from the FCC blows an air horn, drowning out Peter's final word]
Peter Griffin What? I can't say
[horn]
Peter Griffin in my own
[horn]
Peter Griffin house!
[horn]
Peter Griffin great, Lois! Just
[horn]
Peter Griffin great! You know, you're lucky you're good at
[horn]
Peter Griffin my
[horn]
Peter Griffin or I'd never put up with you. You know what I'm talking about, when you
[horn]
Peter Griffin a lubed up
[horn]
Peter Griffin of toothpaste in my
[horn]
Peter Griffin while you
[horn]
Peter Griffin on a cherry
[horn]
Peter Griffin Episcopalian
[horn]
Peter Griffin extension cord
[horn]
Peter Griffin wetness
[horn]
Peter Griffin with a parking ticket. That is the best.
Adam West I love this job more than I love taffy, and I'm a man who loves his taffy.
Stewie [plucks a banjo] Oh! I feel so delightfully white trash! Mummy, I want a mullet!
Glen Quagmire's Mom Here now, have milk.
[shows Glen Quagmire her breasts]
Glen Quagmire All right!
[starts sucking on her breast]
Peter Griffin Say, what happened to the car wash thief?
Joe Swanson Ironically, I severed his spine when I landed on him.
Peter Griffin Looks like you got more competition at next year's special people's games, huh?
Joe Swanson Nope, he's dead.
Angry Man Oh great, I always end up sitting next to a damn baby.
Stewie Griffin What did you just say?
Lois Griffin Stewie, stop fussing.
Stewie Griffin Pipe down Lois. Hey big man, turn around. Oh you can't hear me now. I was going to watch the movie, but forget it. For the next 5 hours, you're my bitch.
Stewie Griffin [furiously kicks the seat in front of him] Wah wah wah my ears are popping and there's no way to console me Wah! Maybe I'm teething, Maybe I'm hungry, who knows? I'm a baby!
Stewie Griffin Oh, let me guess. Another box with a crank that I turn and turn and turn until... whoo... a clown pops out. Then you laugh, the kids laugh, the dog laughs, and I die a little more inside.
Meg Griffin Guess what I am.
Stewie Griffin Hmm, let me see. The end result of a drunken backseat gropefest and a damaged prophylactic?
Tom Tucker Now let's go to Greg The Weather Mime. OK... it's going to be cold... lots of wind... and it looks like parents are going to throw human fecal matter from the rooftops onto their children... oh, GOD. That's awful. No wait, it looks like rain. Yes, rain.
Chris Griffin See, my dad's smarter than yours.
Meg Griffin We have the same dad, lardo.
Chris Griffin Yeah, but mine's smarter.
Peter Griffin [trying to console Cleveland at audition for a Bachelor show coming up] It's the fabric, It's the fabric. Let's get your clothes off.
[takes off Cleveland's shirt and pants]
Cleveland Peter, what is wrong with you? I'm naked.
Peter Griffin Oh, god you're self-conscious
[Peter takes off his shirt and pants too]
Peter Griffin See, now you're not alone.
[Peter is visting Willy Wonka's chocolate factory]
Willy Wonka I'll ask you one more time - are you sure you didn't eat anything in my factory?
[Peter has become a giant blueberry]
Peter Griffin No.
Willy Wonka I'm just asking...
Peter Griffin What? Are you calling me a liar?
Willy Wonka No, I'm just saying...
Peter Griffin Hey, shut up, Wonka!
Herbert Hey, muscly arm, why the long face?
Chris It's this girl. I can't talk to her. It's like girls are a different species or something.
Herbert Who needs them? You like Popsicles?
Chris Well, sure.
Herbert Then you need to come on down to the cellar. I got a whole freezer full of Popsicles.
Chris No, thanks. I gotta get going.
Herbert Don't make me beg now.
Chris You're funny. Bye.
Herbert Get your fat ass back here.
Brian Griffin Face it Peter, you get competitive about everything.
Peter Griffin I am so not competitive. In fact, I am the least non-competitive. So I win.
Lois Griffin My therapist said we should try a trick called "role reversal", it's where you pretend to be the person who makes you angry. Don't listen to your mother, kids. She's stupid and worthless and you should only listen to me, Peter.
Peter Griffin I'm Lois. I brake for yard sales but I won't let Peter buy anything he likes like that neon beer sign with the chick who had two mugs for jugs. It was only $8 and we had a dozen places to put it.
Stewie I'm the dog. I'm well read and have a diverse stock portfolio. But I'm not above eating grass clippings and regurgitating them on the rug.
Brian Griffin I'm a pompous little antichrist who will abandon my plans for world domination when I grow up and wind up settling with a rough trick named Jim.
Stewie Griffin Oh, I must give you my e-mail address. It's loismustdie, all one word, at yahoo dot com.
[the audience cheered and applause]
Lois Griffin Oh my god, they liked it?
[the audience throws Peter flowers]
Lois Griffin Stop it! Stop clapping right now!
[the audience stopped cheering and applause]
Lois Griffin What's wrong with you? These people shouldn't be encouraged, they should be punished! That man has committed murder here this evening, and the victim's name is theater. This is the kind of mind-numbing shlock that's turning our society into a cultural wasteland. This isn't art, this isn't even entertainment. This... blows!
[the audience faced on Peter]
Peter Griffin Um...
[starts to fart long]
Peter Griffin [the audience laughs and gives him cheering and applause]
Lois Griffin See, this is exactly the kind of thing I was talking about.
[the Griffins have inherited a mansion. Stewie is being waited on]
Stewie Griffin You. Cut my eggs.
[waiter cuts his eggs]
Waiter Your eggs are cut sir.
Stewie Griffin Now cut my milk.
Waiter Uh, I can't sir, it's liquid.
Stewie Griffin [slaps him] IDIOT. Freeze it, then CUT it. And if you ever question me again, I shall put you on diaper detail. And believe me, I will not make it easy on you.
Stewie Griffin [trying to get Brian's attention] Look, I'm writing profanity on the walls!
[Stewie has written "poppycock"]
Brian Griffin Well, if you want to be a hero right now it might be a good time.
Peter Griffin Geez, Brian, this isn't what I was expecting, I thought being a hero would be all fun and games.
Peter Griffin [cut to Peter with the Justice League] Sorry, Wonder Woman, I got three kings. Now let's see your pair.
[Wonder Woman sighs, then removes her bustier]
Peter Griffin [laughs] All right!
[looks offscreen]
Peter Griffin Robin, what are you looking at me for? Look at her.
Stewie Griffin Do these huggies make my ass look big?
Darren (On Bewitched) The power of Christ compels you, bitch!
Lois Griffin Meg, put your bib on.
Meg Griffin I don't want to wear a bib.
Lois Griffin Meg, honey, it's very cold in here. Maybe you'd be more comfortable with your bib on.
Peter Griffin She means your nipples are sticking out.
[during the preview for the new action movie about Jesus]
TV Announcer This July, let He who is without sin kick the first ass.
LaDonne Hi, gorgeous man!
Stewie Griffin Oh, you... Must I lock up your tongue with the rest of the silver?
LaDonne Stewie, this is Jeremy!
Jeremy Hey, little man!
[pats him on the head]
Jeremy So you're the guy who's been trying to steal my girlfriend!
Stewie Griffin Wha- you- Girlfriend? Oh, what kind of sick, twisted game are you playing at?
LaDonne Stewie sounds a little cranky. I'll put him to bed.
[picks him up]
Stewie Griffin [takes Jeremy's hat as he's carried away] Ha! I've got your hat! Take that, Hatless! Now go back to the quad and resume your hacky-sack tournee! I'm not going to lie down for some frat-boy bastard with his damn Teva sandals and his Skoal bandits and his Abercrombie & Fitch long-sleeved, open-stitch, crew-neck Henley smoking his sticky-buds out of a soda can while watching his favorite downloaded "Simpsons" episodes every night! Yes, we all love "Mr. Plow." Oh, you've got the song memorized, do you?
[shouts]
Stewie Griffin So does everyone else! That is *exactly* the kind of idiot you see at Taco Bell at one in the morning! The guy who just whiffed his way down the bar-skank ladder!
Peter Griffin I've been watching television so much the shows are starting to run together.
Announcer [for Homicide: Life on Sesame Street] This show contains adult content, and is brought to you by the letter H.
Bert [answering phone] Hello? Son of a bitch. I'm on my way.
[gets out of bed and gets dressed]
Bert Some poor bastard got his head blown off down at a place called Hooper's.
Ernie Bert, I wish you wouldn't drink so much, Bert.
Bert Well, Ernie, I wish you wouldn't eat cookies in the *damn* bed.
Ernie Bert, you're shouting again, Bert.
Peter Griffin Chris, everything I say is a lie. Except that. And that. And that. And that. And that. And that. And that. And that.
Lois Griffin Chris where have you been?
Chris Griffin Dad took me to see a plastic surgeon to have liposuction but I didn't have it done.
Lois Griffin Good for you Chris. That was a very grown-up decision. I mean what kind of egomanical pretentious jerk gets liposuction.
Peter Griffin [in a very sexy voice] Hello!
[looking at whales]
Chris Griffin Dad, what's the blowhole for?
Peter Griffin I'll tell you what it's not for. And when I do, you'll understand why I can never go back to Sea World.
William Shatner Now men, we are about to go on a very dangerous mission. It is highly likely that one of you will die. The crew that will go with me are Spock, McCoy and Ensign Ricky.
Ensign Ricky Aw crap.
Stewie Griffin I don't need to $@%# impress you.
Chris Griffin You should invent the frisbee! The frisbee is an awesome toy!
Meg Griffin The frisbee's already been invented.
Chris Griffin Then how come I've never heard of it?
[Peter is receiving communion]
Peter Griffin Wow, is that really the blood of Christ?
Preacher Yes.
Peter Griffin Wow, that guy must've been wasted 24 hours a day, huh?
Peter Griffin Do you have any past injuries, physical anomalies?
Peter Griffin Well, I didn't have gas for the first time 'til I was 30.
[flashback to Peter in the 1970s, sitting on a beanbag reading]
Peter Griffin [farting noise]
Peter Griffin What the hell was that?
Stewie Griffin Okay, I got it, I got it. If you cooked anymore slowly, you wouldn't need an egg timer, you need an egg calendar.
[laughs]
Stewie Griffin Oh, that's right, I went there.
[cut to Happy Go-Lucky Toys, Inc]
Peter Griffin Okay, okay, wait, here's another one. Why do women have boobs? So you got something to look at while you're talking to them.
[everybody laughs]
Man Good one Peter.
Man 2 That's what they're for all right.
Lady Are you telling jokes? I love jokes.
Peter Griffin All right, then you'll love this one, okay. Why do women have boobs?
[she stares at him angrily]
Peter Griffin So you got something to look at while you're talking to them
[she's shocked, then Peter laughs]
Peter Griffin So you got something you look at while you're talking to them
[laughs]
Peter Griffin So you got - Y-you want to see me, Mr. Weed?
Peter Griffin Step aside, its time for me to do my fatherly duty.
[laughs]
Peter Griffin I said duty, but no time to laugh about it now.
Jesus [talking about a gun] You know how to use one of these?
Chris Tucker [takes out a joint] You know how to use one of these?
Guy on Street #2 It's 3:00. Where the hell is Louie?
Guy on Street #1 Well, you tell me. Louie left his house at 2:15 and had to travel a distance 6.2 miles traveling at a rate of five miles a hour. When will Louie get here?
Guy On Street #2 Depends if he stops to see his ho.
Guy on Street #1 That's what we call a "variable".
Lois Griffin Peter, Stewie peed on the carpet again.
Peter Griffin Do... do I rub his nose in it?
Brian Griffin Look at you. You spent all that time making Chris jealous and now you have an eating disorder.
Stewie Griffin Help me up.
Brian Griffin I would but my doctor advised me against heavy lifting.
Stewie Griffin They're getting nude! I mustn't watch, it's not the proper thing to... Wow! I say, nice ones, Janine! And look at Lisa in all of her curvaceous glory! Heavens, it appears that my weewee has been stricken with rigor mortis!
Peter Griffin I tried finding my talent like you said. First, I tried art.
[flashback]
Peter Griffin Am I... am I supposed to draw the penis?
Peter Griffin Then I tried sculpting.
[flashback]
Peter Griffin Am I... am I supposed to sculpt the penis?
Peter Griffin Then I tried music.
[flashback]
Peter Griffin Am I... am I supposed to conduct with my penis?
Tom Tucker Coming up next: Diane's weight.
Chris Griffin Are we there yet?
Lois Griffin No, Chris, honey, we're not.
Chris Griffin Are we there yet?
Lois Griffin No, Chris.
Chris Griffin Are we there yet?
Lois Griffin Yes, Chris, yes, okay? We're there!
Chris Griffin Liar!
Brian Griffin This was even stupider than that time that Peter locked his keys out of his car.
Stewie Griffin [controlling a robot Peter] Blast, you vile woman!
Peter Griffin Blast, you vile woman!
Stewie Griffin Ugh, that'll never do... translator. You there, with the severe aesthetic deficiencies!
Peter Griffin Hey, ugly!
Stewie Griffin Excellent. Hahahahaha!
Peter Griffin Sweet. Hehehehehe!
[Stewie's bath turns to blood]
Stewie Griffin How positively delightful... it's as if someone stabbed Mr. Bubble.
Lois Griffin Don't try to pawn this off on your sister! She's a good girl!
Chris Griffin Oh, yeah? Well, what about the time she strangled our other sister?
Lois Griffin Oh, honey, we told you... that never happened. It was just a bad dream.
Chris Griffin But I remember it so...
Lois Griffin Lois Griffin, Peter Griffin: IT WAS A DREAM!
Adam West [after killing a Noid that ruined most of his pizza] Perhaps it was the Noid who should have avoided me.
Lois Griffin Meg... is that a real Prada bag? How did you make $1100 as a waitress in a week?
Meg Griffin It's easy... when you're the unwed teenage mother of a crack-addicted baby. Ha ha ha ha...
Peter Griffin Whoa, whoa, whoa, Meg. When did you become a teenager?
Lois Griffin Peter, she's sixteen.
Peter Griffin You KNEW about this?
Hooker Hey
Lois Griffin Peter, there's a hooker in the bed!
Peter Griffin Stand still, Lois. Their vision is based on movement
[they stand still]
Hooker Where did you go?
Peter Griffin NOOOOOO. Silly rabbit, Trix are for kids. Damn longears, trying to take Easter away from Jesus. Anyway, what was that you were saying?
Lois Griffin [talking to Chris] We'll continue this discussion tonight, young man. A woman is not an object.
Peter Griffin She's right, son. Listen to what it says.
Lois Griffin Peter!
Joe Swanson Hey, Pat, where's the wheelchair ramp?
Pawtucket Pat Oh, we don't have one. I guess this is where you get off.
[Pawtucket Pat blows a whistle and the Chumba Wumbas come out]
Chumba Wumba Chorus Chumba Wumba gobbledy goo / Life isn't fair it's sad but it's true / Chumba Wumba gobbledy gee / When your poor legs are stiff as a tree.
Chumba Wumba #1 What do you do when you're stuck in a chair?
Chumba Wumba #2 Finding it hard to go up and down stairs?
Chumba Wumba #3 What do you think of the one you call God?
Chumba Wumba Chorus Isn't His absence slight-ly odd?
Chumba Wumba #4 Maybe He's forgotten you.
Chumba Wumba Chorus Chumba wumba gobbledy gorse / Count yourself lucky you're not a horse / They would turn you into dog food / Or to chumba wumba gobbledy glue!
[the Chumba Wumbas push Joe out of the factory]
Joe Swanson I'm glad I'm not taking your stupid tour! I'm a Coors man anyway. Silver bullet!
Chumba Wumba #2 Gobbledy glue!
Peter Griffin At least they don't put their feminine ointments next to the mustard, Lois. That was the worst hot dog I ever ate.
Stewie Griffin [after Lois tries to feed Stewie his broccoli "airplane style"] Damn you, damn the broccoli, and damn the Wright Brothers.
Tooth #1 I claim this mouth in the name of incisor!
Tooth #2 Not so fast!
Tooth #1 Ah, bicuspid, we meet again. En garde!
Peter Griffin Dad, now that you're retired, you're staying with us. No arguments, I'm putting my foot down.
Francis Griffin I don't want to be a bother.
Peter Griffin It's no bother, is it Lois?
Lois Griffin Of course not, we'd love to have you stay.
Francis Griffin You're a good woman, Lois. Perhaps you won't burn in Hell after all. Maybe you'll just go to Purgatory with all the unbaptized babies.
Peter Griffin You hear that Lois? You love kids.
Peter Griffin If you could be stranded on a desert island with any woman in the world, who would it be?
Glen Quagmire Taylor Hanson.
Joe Swanson Taylor Hanson is a guy.
Glen Quagmire [laughs] You guys are yankin' me. "Hey, let's put one over on Quagmire."
Peter Griffin No, he's actually a guy, Quagmire.
Glen Quagmire What? That's insane. That's impossible.
[pause]
Glen Quagmire Oh god. Oh my god. I've got all these magazines. Oh god.
Waitress Here you go, fella. From Flappy himself.
Stewie Griffin I don't care if they...
[Stewie is force-fed a bite of pancakes]
Stewie Griffin Oh... oh these are delectable. Hey, Flappy. Good news. I've decided not to kill you.
Chris Griffin Cheesy Charlie's is great. They have a game where you put in a dollar and you get four quarters. I win every time.
[the Griffins have been invited for dinner at the Campbells, a family of nudists]
Dotty Campbell Peter, can I get you a beer? I've got Bush.
[Peter unwillingly looks down at Dotty's crotch]
Dotty Campbell Oh, and Bush Lite.
Peter Griffin I'm going to go to the bathroom.
[walks into an outhouse]
Peter Griffin Lois, I don't think it's a toilet. It's just a hole.
[an animal knocks over the outhouse]
Peter Griffin OH! OH GOD IT'S EVERYWHERE! IT'S IN MY RACCOON WOUNDS!
Stewie Griffin [to Peter] When the world is mine, your death should be quick and painless.
[leaves]
Stewie Griffin Up! Stewie wants to go uppie! Mmm, mama's skin's so soft...
Lois Griffin Oh, aren't you affectionate tonight. Well,let me give you a kiss...
Stewie Griffin Another! Another! Mama has candy kisses!
Brian Griffin All right, that's enough!
[laves the table in disgust]
Lois Griffin Stewie... did you unhook mommy's bra?
[Peter with Charles Manson and the Manson Family]
Peter Griffin Guys. I got invited to Sharon Tate's house. Now you can come, but you gotta promise not to embarrass me.
Peter Griffin [Peter enters Meg's classroom wearing a towel] Hey Meg, you mind cleaning out the shower the next time you shave your legs? It's like a carpet in there.
Meg Griffin Chris, change the channel. I want to watch George Lopez
Chris Griffin That show just furthers the stereotype that George Lopez is funny!
Peter Griffin Now, I know you're a feminist, and I think that's adorable, but this is grown-up time and I'm the man.
[watching the sunset]
Lois Griffin Oh, Peter, I love you.
Peter Griffin [looks at watch] Uhh, about a quarter past five.
Baliff Do you swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth?
Peter Griffin I do... ya bastard.
Peter Griffin Joe, I've had new neighbors before but none of them were half the man you are. And since you're half a man already, that splits them into some kind of fraction I can't even measure.
Peter Griffin Hey, where's my VCR?
Hillbilly #1 Dangit, Buck, it's my turn to use the sex box.
Hillbilly #2 It's *my* sex box. And her name is Sony.
Peter Griffin Hey, Mort, do these suppositories come in any other flavors?
Mort Goldman Peter! You're not eating those, are you?
Peter Griffin [sarcastically] No, I'm shoving them up my butt. Of course I'm eating them.
Lois Griffin Peter, it's just a phase. You've gone through a few yourself, you know.
Brian Griffin Yeah, like those two weeks you spent narrating your own life.
Peter Griffin [flashback] I walked into the kitchen and sat down at the table. I looked with a grimace at the questionable meal Lois had placed in front of me. Of course, I would never tell her how disgusted I was with her cooking, but somehow I think she knew. Lois had always been full of energy and life, but lately I had begun to grow more aware of her aging. The bright, exuberant eyes that I had fallen in love with were now beginning to grow dull and listless with the long fatigue of a weary life.
[Lois slugs Peter, knocking him out - cut to nighttime]
Peter Griffin I awoke several hours later in a daze.
Meg Griffin I finally get my driver's license and the car gets taken away, how ironic.
Peter Meg, don't talk to your mother that way, she is not an iron.
Lois Griffin [shimmies around] Remember this? Remember?
Peter Griffin Oh yeah that reminds me, I gotta give myself a breast exam.
Peter Griffin [reaches into shirt and feels chest] Oh my God, a lump. A lump, oh no a lump, oh God... No, wait, Cheetoh.
[pulls Cheetoh out of shirt and eats it]
Janet Hi. Cookie?
Stewie Griffin Well, it's Stewie, but... you can call me "cookie" if you like. Yes, I also answer to "Artemis, " "Agent Buckwald" and "Snake." Yes, I rather like "Snake." Snake Griffin.
[wiggles his tongue like a snake]
Disabled Man [with electronic voice] A sphincter says what?
Joe Swanson What?
Disabled Man Ha ha ha ha. You stupid bastard.
Brian Peter, this is the final plague.
Peter Good 'cause this is starting to get boring.
Brian Peter, the final plague is the death of the first born son.
Peter Oh, no! Stewie!
Brian First born...
Peter Meg!
Brian [beat] Your wife.
Peter Chris!
[on buying a coffin...]
Peter Griffin I'll take it, but I won't pay a cent over $60.
Coffin Salesman Sir that casket costs $1000.
Peter Griffin 70 bucks.
Coffin Salesman Huh?
Peter Griffin 2000 bucks.
Coffin Salesman That's twice what it costs.
Peter Griffin [pauses] 40 bucks.
Coffin Salesman What?
Brian He... he doesn't know how to haggle.
Peter Griffin So if I walk through you, does that mean that we've, you know, done it?
Ghost Geez, what's with you and the gay jokes?
Jim What did you just call me?
Huck Griffin I thought that was your name.
Jim That is our word. You have no right to use it.
Huck Griffin Hey hey hey, I'm cool, I'm cool, no problem!
[pause]
Huck Griffin So, could you pass me the oar, 'n-word Jim'?
Jim Thank you.
[Chris hunts Meg with a "bogger" on his finger and tries to smear it in her face]
Meg Griffin Chris, cut it out! Brian, Chris just picked his nose and he keeps touching me with his finger!
Chris Griffin What good is mining "nosegold" if I can't share it with the townspeople?
Brian Griffin Ah, if my memory serves me, this is the physics department.
Chris Griffin That would explain all the gravity.
Peter Griffin Our children our greatest treasure. They deserve a school board president who doesn't leave her feminine ointments in the fridge next to the mustard. That was the worst sandwich I ever ate! She flosses in bed. She snores like a wildebeest. She freed Willie Horton. She nailed Donna Rice.
Lois Griffin Peter, that's enough.
Peter Griffin Eats babies.
[crowd applauds]
Peter Griffin Lois you know my rule, You are only allowed to sleep with three people besides me, Gene Simmons, John Schneider or Boba Fett.
Boba Fett All right! Goodbye virginity!
Peter Griffin Christmas is the time of year when the ghost of Jesus rises from the grave to feast on the flesh of the living and we sing Christmas carols to lull him back to sleep.
[Hanson has showed up, asking to use the phone]
Peter Griffin Oh my god. It's the Children of the Corn.
[Stewie and Brian are trying to sleep in a motel, a drug deal is heard in the next room]
Drug Buyer You got the stuff?
Drug Dealer Yeah I got it, where's the money, huh? I wanna see the money.
Drug Buyer No, no, no, you don't see the money 'till I see the stuff.
Stewie Griffin Oh, for God's sake, there's only one way to put an end to this nuisance.
[yelling]
Stewie Griffin HE'S WEARING A WIRE!
Drug Dealer What? You son of a...
[gunshots are heard following by a "body drop" sound effect]
Chris Griffin Where do you think you go when you die?
Southern boy I learned from church that if you're good you go to heaven but if you're bad, you go to a place where the dead believe they're still living and they pray for death but death won't come.
Chris Griffin UPN?
[Death holds up a document that Peter doctored to proclaim he was dead to avoid having to pay his medical bills]
Peter Griffin Where did you get that?
Death It was e-mailed to me by your HMO.
Lois Griffin This can be a great opportunity for you and Stewie to bond.
Peter Griffin Bond... James Bond. I'll do it.
Dennis Miller I don't want to go on a rant, here, but America's foreign policy makes about as much sense as Beowulf having sex with Robert Fulton at the first battle of Antietam. I mean when a neo-conservative defenestrates it's like Raskolnikov filibuster deoxymonohydroxinate...
[Peter is watching this on TV]
Peter Griffin What the hell does rant mean?
Meg Griffin Mom, you can't get a job. The last time you left Dad alone in the house he turned it into a giant puppet.
[Scene switches to Peter yelling in a megaphone while moving the roof of the house up and down]
Peter Griffin Hey. Hey. Stay out of here. Hey. You better not come in here. I'm the Griffin's house. Bring me a tool shed, for I am hungry.
Cleveland You can stay with us, Meg, I just hope you don't mind that my uncle died in the guest bedroom.
Meg Griffin I guess that's OK. When did he die?
[opens the bedroom, a dead body is lying on the bed]
Cleveland We think it was some time between the Tonight Show and the Today Show.
Meg Griffin Somebody's in the closet!
Jeff Foxworthy You know you're a redneck when your gun rack has a gun rack on it.
Stewie Griffin You suck!
Stewie Griffin [in a Southern accent] Warm out today. Warm out yesterday. Even warmer today.
[strums up his banjo]
Stewie Griffin [singing] Met her on my CB / Said her name was Mimi / Sounded like an angel come to Earth /
Banjo Chorus Come to Earth /
Stewie Griffin But when I finally meet her / Boy, you should've seen her / Twice as tall as me, three times the girth /
Banjo Chorus Girth /
Stewie Griffin Oh, my fat baby loves to eat /
Banjo Chorus Loves to eat /
Stewie Griffin A big old Buddha belly, and her breasts swing past her feet /
Stewie Griffin Oh, my fat baby loves to eat /
Banjo Chorus Eat /
Stewie Griffin My big ol' fatass baby loves to eat!
Stewie Griffin [shouts] I GOT BLISTERS ON ME FINGERS!
Peter Griffin [shouts] Rock lobster!
God Let me light that for you, honey.
[he points, lights lady's cigarette with lightning bolt]
Lady Wow!
God Yeah, you like that? Magic Fingers...
[points again, lightning strikes lady, sets bar on fire]
God Jesus Christ!
Jesus What?
God Get the Escalade! We're Outta Here!
[Peter is watching a movie]
Brian Griffin [walks into the room] What are you watching, Peter?
Peter Griffin "Passion of the Christ." I tell you Brian - I can't believe that this guy's just lying there taking it. If it was me I would have done something...
[cut to Peter as Jesus being whipped by a Roman Guard]
Peter Griffin Aahh! Ahhh! Aaaaahh! Aaahhh!
[stops screaming]
Peter Griffin Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey! Stop it! Stop it!
Roman Guard Okay...
Peter Griffin Okay?
Roman Guard Okay...
Peter Griffin All right.
Teacher In French, to say yes you say oui-oui.
[Peter starts laughing]
Peter Griffin Oh, man, that's hysterical.
[keeps laughing]
Peter Griffin Hey, what do you say for no, doo-doo?
[laughs]
Peter Griffin Hey, I'll be right back. I've got to go take a wicked yes.
[upon learning that Meg is dating a nudist]
Lois Griffin Now Meg, there's no need to get testes. I mean testy. Nuts. I mean crap.
Brian You recently returned from the Philippines. Where you made love to two Filipino women. And a man.
Quagmire You mean THREE Filipino women.
[pauses]
Quagmire Ahhhhhhh!
[Peter is talking in his sleep]
Peter Griffin Oh, Jenny... ooh, Jenny, Ooh, Jenny don't stop... Oh, Richard Jeni, your HBO comedy specials have brought laughter to millions. And what a sweet ass.
Lois Griffin Kids, stop fighting or we won't go to McDonalds after church.
Meg, Chris MOM!
Peter Griffin OK, we can go... but you can't supersize.
Chris Griffin Awwwwwwwwwww...
Peter Griffin OK, you can supersize but no apple pie.
Meg Griffin Oh, come on.
Peter Griffin OK, you can have an apple pie but you can't blow on it.
Auctioner Our first item is a pair of panties confiscated from a prostitute.
Glen Quagmire Fifty bucks.
Auctioner She had nine STDs.
Glen Quagmire Forty-five bucks.
Auctioner And when we caught her she wet herself.
Glen Quagmire Fifty bucks.
Lois Griffin Why are you here? The doctor said Peter was fine.
Death Yeah, well, I guess he would know. I mean, after all, he is a doctor, and I'm just - DEATH.
[observing Brian at a dog race]
Carter Pewterschmidt Oh my god. He's violating Sea Breeze.
Peter Griffin No, he's just awkwardly positioning himself... OK, NOW he's violating Sea Breeze.
Luke Skywalker Okay I'll just make a quick incision here and we'll be all done, Mrs. Wilson.
Ben Kenobi Luke, use the Force.
Luke Skywalker Really? Because I was just gonna...
Ben Kenobi Just use the Force.
Luke Skywalker Okay!
[Luke's lightsaber floats above Mrs. Wilson and stabs her right through the eye. She starts screaming]
Luke Skywalker Are you happy?
Ben Kenobi I've never been happy.
[a fat Stewie is sitting on the porch]
Stewie Griffin Damn you, ice cream, come to my mouth. How dare you disobey me!
[to passersby]
Stewie Griffin What are you looking at, you infantile stupid? That's right, damn you and such.
Peter Griffin People make up lies all the time. You know Vietnam? Never happened.
Brian Griffin Yeah, but don't mention it around the Veteran's Hospital. Those guys are really committed to the lie.
Chris Griffin God's watching me do number two? Oh man, I'm a sinner, and God's a pervert.
[during a company sexual harassment training video]
Narrator Remember, nothing says "good job" like a firm, open-palm slap on the behind.
[Meg walks in on Quagmire with a hooker]
Glen Quagmire Hey, Meg, you just bought me another three minutes. Giggidy giggidy giggidy.
Brian Griffin She's a whiney little runt isn't she?
[Lois gasps]
Brian Griffin I said runt.
Peter Griffin Lois, our son has been blessed with a great gift. And I am going to everything I can to nurture that talent and help him succeed, then I'm going to use him to live out all my frustrated hopes and dreams. Because that's good parenting, right Bing Crosby?
Bing Crosby That's right Peter, and if your kids give you any lip you can beat them with a sack of sweet Velency Oranges. They won't leave a bruise and it'll let 'em know who's boss, there's nooo doubt about it.
Peter Griffin That... That doesn't sound right.
Bing Crosby Are you givin' me lip boy? Because I'll take this belt off and put the smack down on you, is that what you want?
[takes his belt off and whips Peter a few times]
Peter Griffin Well, they live in a crummy neighborhood.
Brian Griffin The Bradys?
Peter Griffin Oh, hell yeah. They got robbers, thugs, drug dealers ah, you name it.
[Aunt Jemimah pops up in the window with a plate of pancakes]
Aunt Jemimah You folks want some pancakes?
Peter Griffin No thank you. See, that's the worse we got is, uh Jemimah's Witnesses.
Peter Griffin Nothing else has worked this far / So I wish upon a star / Wonderous shining speck of light / I need a Jew / Lois makes me take the rap / Cause our checkbook looks like crap / Since I can't give her a slap / I need a Jew / Where to find / A Baum or Steen or Stein / To teach me how to whine and do my taaaaaxesss... / Though by many they're abhorred / Hebrew people I've adored / I don't think they killed my Lord / I need a Jew.
Glen Quagmire The Griffins. Bunch of card-carrying Commies if you ask me. All right.
[an extremely obese Peter and Brian are sitting on the dock]
Boy Daddy, what's that?
Father Well son, that's Mercury, the closest planet to the sun. What it's doing down here on the wharf I haven't the foggiest, we should probably go ask a scientist.
Peter Griffin I'm a man jackass.
Stewie Griffin Ha ha. Oh, this is so good it just HAS to be fattening.
Brian Griffin Well, Peter, if you pull a party out of your ass you better stand up.
Peter Griffin [Peter writing a letter to Fox] If you don't put 'Coach' back on the air i'll be really upset. the skillful acting of Craig T. Nelson will be missed a lot. Signed Peter Griffin.
[White-out spills on the paper, making it say "If you don't put Coach back on the air, I'll kill Craig T. Nelson."]
Peter Griffin [sometime later; answering the door] Craig T. Nelson!
Craig T. Nelson Are you Peter Griffin?
Peter Griffin Yeah.
Craig T. Nelson [Hands him a pistol] Make it quick.
Diane Simmons Our suspect may look something like this. And we have received an anonymous tip with a new lead!
Tom Tucker We now go live with Hispanic reporter Maria J... j...
Diane Simmons Jimenez.
Tom Tucker I know how to say it!
Man Say Phil, what do you say to Happy Hour after work?
Phil I'd say looks like Cheryl's gonna have another black eye to explain to the neighbours.
[both laugh]
Phil Come on, I'm buyin
Adam West [after hearing Peter, Joe, Quagmire, and Cleveland singing Journey's "Don't Stop Believing"] I love this song! And I love it more when amateurs sing the lyrics! But I hate baseball cards.
Brian Griffin So, Stewie, how do you feel now that you are a girl?
Stewie Griffin I feel right, Brian. I feel right.
Police Scanner We have a gang shooting on Third and Main, three wounded one dead.
Brian Griffin Is it me or is rap music just getting lazier?
Stewie Griffin You look like Snoopy and it makes me smile.
Lois Griffin Hey, everybody, wait till you see this.
Peter Griffin Oh, my God. Moveable printed type. We must keep this from the serfs, lest they gain literacy and threaten the landed gentry.
Serf What you got there, m'lord?
Peter Griffin Nothing! Back to your turnips!
Jasper So! Do you like "Sex and the City"?
Brian Griffin Yeah, it's an all right show.
Jasper I wasn't talking about the show. Ooooh I'm nasty!
[makes a ship horn sound]
Jasper Somebody ship me out to sea!
[live hurricane report]
Tom Tucker And now to Ollie Williams, with our live hurricane report. Ollie?
Ollie Williams It's rainin' sideways!
Tom Tucker Don't you have an umbrella, Ollie?
Ollie Williams Had one!
Tom Tucker Where is it?
Ollie Williams Inside-out, five miles away!
Tom Tucker Can we get you anything, Ollie?
Ollie Williams Bring me some soup!
Tom Tucker What kind?
Ollie Williams Chunky!
Brian Griffin No, Peter. Martin Luther King.
Peter Griffin What about the guy who was in Space: The Final Frontier?
Brian Griffin That was Martin Landau.
Peter Griffin What about the guy who was in House Party?
Brian Griffin That was Martin Lawrence.
Peter Griffin What about the drink that you put on ice?
Brian Griffin That's Martini And Rossi.
Peter Griffin What about the guy who was in Apocalypse Now?
Brian Griffin He was Mar... Mar... something.
Peter Griffin *Wrong*! It was Tom Beringer. We were looking for Tom Beringer.
Brian Griffin Well, thanks for having me on the show. I really enjoyed it.
[pauses]
Brian Griffin [shouts] Wait a minute!
Peter Griffin Lois, are you high?
Lois Griffin No, I crashed out about an hour ago.
Stewie Griffin You. Fetch me my copy of the Wall Street Journal. You two, fight to the death.
Glen Quagmire Don't look at me like that. Fat chicks need love too... but they got to pay.
Peter Griffin This party couldn't be better if Jesus was here.
Jesus For my next miracle, I will turn water... into FUNK.
[set turns into disco]
Stewie Griffin [looking in the fridge for a drink] Soda... purple stuff... Sunny D, all right!
Peter Griffin That's about as funny as Sinbad. Not the comedian, he's hilarious. The sailor. But then again he was never meant to be funny.
[Peter calls in sick to work]
Peter Griffin Mr Weed, I can't come to work today because I was in a terrible plane crash. My family is dead and I am a vegetable. See you tomorrow.
[Peter gets caught by his boss]
Peter Griffin Remember that plane crash I had? It turned out to be gas.
Crackle Those freakin' elves, man. They just came out of the trees, they just came out of the trees!
Pop You saved my ass back there, man.
Crackle You saved mine.
Crackle [as he lifts his beer in a toast] Here's to Snap!
Pop [they clink glasses] To Snap!
Bonnie Swanson Yeah, I don't want to bring a baby into the world with a man like him running around.
Peter Griffin Ok, first of all, Bonnie, you've been pregnant for like six years. Either have the baby or don't. Secondly, Quagmire's a good guy, he...
Bonnie Swanson [Peter is attacked by the giant chicken and a five-minute fight ensues]
Stewie Griffin The port is quite good.
Brian Griffin Yes, quite good.
Chris Griffin Indeed.
Peter Griffin Most certainly.
Brian Griffin What year is it?
Chris Griffin '51.
Peter Griffin Ah.
Stewie Griffin Delectable.
Brian Griffin Indeed.
Chris Griffin Yes.
Peter Griffin [Peter bursts into flames] Oh, dear.
Brian Griffin What is it?
Peter Griffin I spontaneously combusted.
Stewie Griffin Oh, I am sorry.
Peter Griffin Oh, it's quite all right. I've grown tired of living.
Stewie Griffin Ah, very good then.
Chris Griffin For the best.
Brian Griffin Yes, indeed.
Stewie Griffin Tsk-uh! Is it raining again?
Peter Griffin [Peter has taken a hose to the staircase and sprayed it with water] Hey, Brian, I made a waterslide with the stairs!
[goes down the stairs hitting bumps until he hurts himself, and starts crying like a little kid]
Brian Griffin I'm not going to call the hospital because you wouldn't learn anything if I do.
Stewie Griffin Voice control... Hi, I'm Chris.
Chris Griffin Hi, I'm Chris.
Stewie Griffin Eviscerate the proletariat!
Chris Griffin Eviscerate the proletariat!
Stewie Griffin [sings] If you're blue and you don't know where to go to, why don't you go where fashion sits?
Chris Griffin Puttin' on the ritz!
Stewie Griffin Not my bit, but funny still.
Stewie Griffin The life of the wife is ended by the knife.
Lois Griffin You all think Christmas just happens. You think all this goodwill just falls from the freakin' sky. Well, it doesn't! It falls out of my holly jolly butt! So you can cook your own damn turkey. Wrap your own damn presents. And hey, while you're at it, you can all ride a one horse open sleigh to hell!
Doctor Mayor West, I'm afraid you have lymphoma.
Adam West Oh.
Doctor Probably from rolling around in that toxic waste.
Adam West I see.
Doctor What in God's name were you trying to prove?
Adam West I was trying to gain super powers.
Doctor Well, that's just silly!
Adam West Silly, yes. Idiotic, yes.
[Brian tries to distract an angry mob of rednecks]
Brian Griffin Hey, look over there! It's a newly married inter-racial gay couple burning the American Flag!
Peter Griffin Lois, come see what I did with the money your dad gave me.
Lois Griffin Oh my God. You turned the den into Pee-Wee's Playhouse?
Peter Griffin [singing] Come on, get up / Knock off your napping / It's a crazy, messed up place where anything can happen / There's a chair that freakin' talks. Hey look! / There's some fish that give advice. Holy crap / It's screwey at Peter's Playhouse. Ha ha ha. Watch this, Lois.
[imitates Pee-Wee]
Peter Griffin Hewy Jambi.
Brian Griffin [as Jambi the Genie] Mekka-lekka-hi, mekka-hinie - God, I hate you so much.
Lois Griffin Peter, that reparation money should be going to worthy black charity.
Peter Griffin Lois, the King of Cartoons will be here in 5 minutes. I will not have you embarrass me.
Lois Griffin Peter, you're acting ridiculous.
Peter Griffin [everyone screams, "Ridiculous" flashes at the bottom of the screen] You said the secret word!
Meg Griffin [irate after being replaced on a Griffin Family reality show] How could you let them replace me?
Peter Griffin Believe me, Meg, it was better than Plan B.
[Cut to the operating tent from M*A*S*H]
Peter Griffin [Brian walks in] Brian, put a mask on!
Brian Griffin I have an announcement: The plane carrying Meg Griffin was shot down over the Sea of Japan. It spun in. There were no survivors.
Stewie Griffin [enters wearing a dress] Who do I see about a Section Eight?
Glen Quagmire HEY GET THE HELL OFF MY... well hello lips, legs, breasts, and ass.
Doctor Mr. Griffin, all your tests came back negative. As it turns out, the lump on your chest is just a fatty corpusle.
Peter Griffin Fatty Corpusle? Wait a minute... How the hell can a dead comedian from the silent movie era be lodged in my left bosom?
Lois Griffin Brian, you've really been enjoying your wine lately.
Brian Griffin It's only my second glass.
[takes a sip from a 7-11 Big Gulp cup]
Tom Tucker Coming up next: Can bees think? A new study indicates that no, they cannot.
Peter Griffin [opening drawer] Hey, Lois, there's a Bible in here!
[He opens the book and dances around with it]
Peter Griffin Hey, look at me! I'm a Christian! I'm reading the Bible!
Protestors Free Tibet! Free Tibet!
Peter Griffin I'll take it!
[He runs to a nearby phone booth]
Peter Griffin Hello, China? I have something you may want. But it's gonna cost ya. That's right. All the tea.
Joe Swanson Peter, it's over.
Peter Griffin Over? What are you talking about? What kind of talk is that? It's un-American. Did George W. Bush quit even after losing the popular vote? No! Did he quit after losing millions of dollars of his father's money in failed oil companies? No! Did he quit after knocking that girl up? No! Did he quit after he got that DUI? No! Did he quit after he got busted for drunk and disorderly conduct at a football game? No! Did he quit...
Joe Swanson I get the message, Peter.
[a police officer pulls Peter over in his car]
Police Officer License and reg... hey, aren't you the guy who found out he's part black?
Peter Griffin Yes I am.
Police Officer [into walkie-talkie] Report of a possible stolen vehicle.
Peter Griffin But this is my car.
Police Officer Suspect becoming beligerent.
Peter Griffin Wha...
Police Officer Officer down.
[Officer falls to ground, police cars surround Peter]
Tom Tucker We'll return with a report on the clitoris: Nature's Rubik's cube.
Pillsbury Doughboy Nothing says "I Love You" quite like Pill...
[Lois starts to roll him flat with a rolling pin]
Pillsbury Doughboy Hey! What the hell are you doing you crazy bitch!
Stewie HA! That's so funny I forgot to laugh! Excluding that first "ha".
Lois Griffin To hell with the cameras! How could we ever let them replace our little girl? Oh, I miss her, Peter.
Peter Griffin Me, too. She's like that dorky Baldwin brother who isn't as good-looking or successful and never answers my letters, but he's still a Baldwin, damn it!
Stewie Griffin It's not that I want to kill Lois... it's just that I don't want her to be alive any more.
Peter Griffin Hey, what's your friend's name?
Al Gore Dick Armey.
Peter Griffin [laughs] No, seriously, what is it?
Al Gore [beat] ... Dick Armey.
Peter Griffin [bursts out laughing] Hey, Armey, what's your wife's name, Vagina Coastguard?
[continues to laugh]
Al Gore [laughs] Oh, I just got that.
[Quagmire is talking to a woman from New York]
Glen Quagmire Hey there little lady. Why don't you turn around and show me your Lower East Side.
Woman (in deep voice) Sure.
Glen Quagmire Whoa. Transvestite, back off. Wait a minute... pre-op or post-op?
Woman Pre-op.
Glen Quagmire Whoa. Transvestite, back off.
[Peter's new car has an electronic navigator with a Yakov Smirnoff mode]
Yakov Smirnoff Voice Turn left at fork in road. In Soviet Russia, road forks you.
Peter Griffin You all know how observant I am.
TV Announcer And now back to Star Trek.
Peter Griffin Holy crap. Uhura's black?
[the Griffins watch "Happy Days"]
Richie Mom, uh, I really like Potsy.
Mrs. Cunningham Well, Potsy's a nice boy, dear. Why shouldn't you like him?
Richie No, I mean... I *really* like Potsy.
Mr. Cunningham We heard you the first time, son, you've got a homosexual attraction to Potsy.
[repeated line]
Stewie What the deuce?
Peter Griffin Hold on, hold on. I'm sorry, but that is a really boring story. I haven't been this bored since that stupid drive-in movie.
[Flashback to Peter sitting at a drive-in, facing the wrong way]
Stewie I was under the impression the name of the show was "Kids Say the Darndest Things", not "Old Black Comedians Never Shut the Hell Up".
Peter Griffin Lois, I can't find my favorite pair of underwear.
Lois Which one? The one where you ripped hole in it from when you got stuck in that airplane bathroom from when you got the trots?
Peter Griffin No, I'm looking for the pair from when I had to hold it in because it was that extra long Palm Sunday service and I thought blowing gas would offend Jesus so I let it rip in the vestibule after service and it sounded like Louie Armstrong.
Lois Griffin Top drawer.
[we see a flashback of Stewie with a normal, round head, jumping up and down on the bed]
Stewie I can jump on the bed all I want. You're not my mother.
[Stewie hits his head on the ceiling, squashing it into its more familiar rugby-ball shape]
Brian Griffin Oh my God, are you all right?
Stewie Fine. Why do you ask?
[Peter has taken some politicians to a strip joint, where one of them has accidentally killed one of the strippers]
Peter Griffin You may have killed her when you shoved all those dollar bills down her throat, you may have killed her when you hit her with the stool... I don't know, I'm not a doctor. But I'll tell you what didn't kill her... smoking!
Meg Griffin I wish Chris would quit drawing pictures of my head on a pig's body.
Chris Griffin [shouts] Don't censor me!
Quagmire [walks between two women] sorry, I didnt mean to come between you... or did I?
Brian Griffin Brian Griffin, Stewie Griffin: [singing] You and I are / So awfully different / Too awfully different / To ever be pals
Stewie Griffin Do you want to go first?
Brian Griffin Yeah, I'll go! Your favorite hero is the Marquis de Sade /
Stewie Griffin Oh, you're one to talk! You get a stiffy from Felicia Rashad /
Brian Griffin Oh, one time!
[gets a sudden erection]
Stewie Griffin I've a style flair / Just look at my hip hair
Brian Griffin Oh yeah, that - that's quite a nice do there /
Stewie Griffin Oh, thanks!
Brian Griffin [imitating Triumph the Insult Comic Dog] For me to POOP on!
Stewie Griffin What?
Brian Griffin Oh, come on! You look like Charlie Brown!
Stewie Griffin Oh, bite me, Snoopy!
Brian Griffin Brian Griffin, Stewie Griffin: There's not / A whole lot / That we've got / To agree on
Brian Griffin 'Cause I love the strings of a classical score /
Stewie Griffin And I like that singer who looks like a whore /
Brian Griffin Ricky Martin?
Stewie Griffin Love him!
Brian Griffin Brian Griffin, Stewie Griffin: We're too different to ever be pals /
Chris Griffin Oh, my God, the Government's here! Run E.T.!
E.T. Ahhhh!
Stewie Griffin You know, it's dangerous for me to be walking around the mall at my height. I say, let me get on your back.
[hops on Brian's back]
Brian Griffin Oh, God!
Stewie Griffin Strong with the force young Skywalker is.
Brian Griffin I don't believe this.
Stewie Griffin That is why you fail!
Peter Griffin All right, I'll talk to him, Lois. But, uh, you know when my father wants something, it's like sex with Kobe Bryant. You can kick and scream all you want, but it's gonna happen.
Olivia Do you even know what sex IS?
Stewie Griffin Now really I- don't change the- is it a kind of cake?
Meg Griffin I want to be a vet when I grow up.
Peter Griffin Meg, we have been over this before. You are going to gain 150 pounds and write Ugly Betty Fan Fiction.
Stewie Griffin Damn you! Damn the broccoli! Damn the Wright Brothers!
Peter Griffin If I'm a child, you know what that makes you? A pedophile. And I'll be damned if I stand here and get lectured by pervert.
Lois Griffin Peter, you've been wearing that giant cowboy hat for eight months now. Please for your family, take it off.
Peter Griffin Hey! I can take this hat off anytime I want. I just don't want to.
[Everybody wants Peter to take the hat off]
Peter Griffin Get away!
[Family is sitting at Table. After Apocalypse. Eating eggs on random pieces of metal]
Lois Griffin It's Ok. Right before the Apocalypse, Peter bought a year's worth of food.
[Camera Goes to Peter. He's just finishing off the last of the food]
Lois Griffin PETER. You just finished off a years supply of food.
Peter Griffin What a waste. I'm still hungry.
[Peter drinks a glass of water and gets really bloated]
Peter Griffin Everyone leave. I have to poop.
[Everyone looks at him]
Peter Griffin NOW.
Chris I haven't been this confused since the ending of "No Way Out".
[Flashback to Chris & Brian coming out of a theater that's showing "No Way Out"]
Chris How does Kevin Costner keep getting work?
Peter Griffin Lois, if this is your idea of a joke, you must write for Leno.
Stewie Griffin Oh, oh you know, it is so fashionable to take a shot at Jay Leno. The fact is the man's out there every bloody night, with fresh material, and he's charming.
Stewie Griffin [hitting on some co-eds] I must say, the most recent campus sporting event was quite spectacular.
Co-ed Aw. Are you in a fraternity, little boy?
Stewie Griffin Not yet, but I'm thinking of joining I Felta Thigh.
Lois Griffin Stewie, why don't you go play in the other room?
Stewie Griffin Why don't you burn in hell?
Lois Griffin Well, no dessert for you, young man.
Stewie Griffin Well, I'd love to stay and chat, but you're a total bitch.
[Peter makes a joke during a Christmas play]
Spectator #1 Outrageous! How dare he say such blasphemy! I've got to do something!
Spectator #2 Bob, there's nothing you can do.
Spectator #1 Well, I guess I'll just have to develop a sense of humor.
[Peter is trying to potty-train Stewie]
Peter Griffin You know, I oughta just give you some beer. Goes straight through you.
Stewie Griffin [sarcastic] Wonderful. And while we're at it, we can light up a doobie and watch porn.
Peter Griffin Eh... yeah?
Peter Griffin [clearing his throat] Excuse me but I'm pretty sure the north won the war.
[dead silence]
Stewie Griffin [Picking up the phone] Hello, operator. Hello... Oh god, that's right you have to punch in the numbers nowadays. Uhhh, I should know this. Oh yes,
[dialing number]
Stewie Griffin 867-5309, yes that's it. Wait that's not it, damn you Tommy Two-Tone. Huh, only one thing to do 111-1111, Lois? Damn. 111-1112 Lois? DAMN. 111-1113...
Joe Swanson At least I can do this:
[singing]
Joe Swanson ah, ah, ah, AH, ah, ah, ah!
Disabled Man [electronic voice]
[monotonous]
Disabled Man Ah. Ah. Ah. Ah. Ah. Oh crap.
Police Officer Hey. That's Against the law. You're coming with me.
Peter Griffin [singing to the tune of U Can't Touch this] Ah ah ah. Can't Touch Me/ Can't Touch me/ Ja ja ja ja just like the bad guy/ from Lethal Weapon 2/ I've got diplomatic Immunity/ so Hammer, you can't sue/ I can write graffiti even jay-walk in the streets/ I can Riot, loot, not give a hoot, and touch your sister's teat/ Can't touch me/ Can't touch me/
Adam West What in God's name is he doing?
Peter Griffin Can't Touch me.
Cleveland I believe that's the worm.
Peter Griffin [still singing] Can't touch me/ STOP, Peter time/ I'm a big shot, there's no doubt/ light a fire then pee it out/ Don't like it, kiss my rump/ Just for a minute, let's all do the bump/ Can't touch me/ Yeah, do the Peter Griffin Bump/ Can't touch me/ I'm Presidential Peter/ Interns think I'm hot/ Don't care if you're handicapped, I'll still park in your spot/ I've been around the world/ from Hartford to Back Bay/ It's Peter, Go Peter, I'm so Peter, Yo Peter, Let's see Regis rap this way/ Can't touch me.
Brian Griffin Oh, my god, that was hilarious!
Lois Griffin What does that say into me? Oh, go
[beep]
Lois Griffin yourself Diane.
[Brian spits]
Stewie Griffin She said a swear!
Peter Griffin Yeah which is more than we got from those freeloading Canadians.
[blank screen appears]
Peter Griffin Canada sucks.
Stewie Griffin [shouts] Oh, my God, Jeremy's still in the trunk! How long has it been? Two weeks. Nope, he's dead.
Woman on Tape We're going to add...
[tape interrupts Lois]
Lois Griffin Peter!
Peter Griffin Ahh!
Lois Griffin I know what you've been doing here, and I'm very upset with you.
Peter Griffin Oh. Usually, beautiful women don't turn back into you until I'm finished.
Lois Griffin These tapes are about to be communication. If you want to see a woman acting nasty, you should've told me.
[starts taking a bathrobe off]
Peter Griffin This is hot.
Lois Griffin Turn around.
Peter Griffin Lois! This is not what it looks like! She means nothing to me!
Lois Griffin Peter, it's okay.
Peter Griffin Yeah?
Lois Griffin I was trying to be sexy for you.
Peter Griffin Oh, come here you.
[starts to rewind]
Lois Griffin You should've told me.
[rewinds]
Lois Griffin You should've told me.
[rewinds]
Peter Griffin Hi. I'm in the other room and I'm trying to get some sleep.
cheese guy Look, a wagon wheel.
Peter Griffin What the hell's your problem?
cheese guy I just smoked a whole bunch of crack.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
Peter Griffin He, he, he, he! I'm Gene Shalit now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
👏
🥺
🤔
George Stop this crazy thing!
[he falls again]
George Ahh!
[falls]
George Help!
[falls]
[Stewie builds a dish]
Stewie Griffin [evil laughter] I've done it!
[lightning strikes him]
Stewie Griffin Whoa! Oh, goddamn it!
Joe Swanson [siren wails] Peter Griffin, we know you're in there! Come out with your hands up!
Cleveland Fooled you!
[all but Peter laugh]
Peter Griffin Yeah, you sure did. What the hell is this?
Joe Swanson It's the new police surveillance van. We're going on a beer run. Want to join us?
Peter Griffin Nah, I quit drinking. I think I might be an alcoholic.
Cleveland What?
Joe Swanson Oh, my God!
Glen Quagmire Oh, man!
Peter Griffin Fooled you!
[laughs]
Peter Griffin Come on. Let's go drink till we can't feel feelings any more.
Stewie Griffin [talking to a very old prostitute] So is there any tread left on the tires or at this point would it be more like throwing a hot dog down a hallway?
Smurf #1 Yo, Smurf, that party last night was freakin', Smurf!
Smurf #2 You bet your smurf it was!
Smurf #1 Hey, I saw you leaving with Smurfette.
Smurf #2 Yeah. Right when we left the party, she started smurfin' me.
Smurf #1 Shut the smurf up! Right in the smurfing parking lot?
Smurf #2 Oh, yeah.
Smurf #1 That's freakin' smurf!
Smurf #2 You betcha.
Smurf #1 Freakin' smurf.
Quagmire Peter, I can remember a dozen times when you've saved our lives
[Peter walks through a door holding a sword, like in Pulp Fiction, to his friends tied up and gagged]
Peter Griffin Yeah, too bad I got there after the sodomy.
Chris Griffin Hey dad, you didn't tell us how we got our house back.
Man on TV Hey! Hey! Get that
[beep]
Man on TV camera out of my face!
[smashes the glass of the camera]
Peter Griffin [throwing his arms up in the air when Lois walks in the door]
[shouts]
Peter Griffin I didn't have my hand down my pants!
Lois Griffin Good for you.
Peter Griffin If I'm a child, that means you're a pedophile, and I'll be damned if I'm going to stand here and take this from a pervert.
Meg Griffin You could kill all the girls who are prettier than me.
Death Well that would just leave England.
Cult Leader Are you a confused adolescent desperately seeking acceptance from an undifferentiated ego mass that demands conformity?
Meg Griffin Oh. Oh, this is just my bird calls.
Peter Griffin Do it again! Do it again!
[Meg whistles, Big Bird's footsteps approached]
Big Bird Yeah? Well, what'd you want?
Meg Griffin Uh...
Big Bird You called me, right?
Meg Griffin Oh, no, no I wasn't calling you.
[laughs nervously]
Big Bird Oh, oh, this is funny to you? Y-yeah? Y-you know what pain in the ass is to get across town this time a day, huh?
Peter Griffin Listen, uh, but mister we don't want any trouble here.
Big Bird I don't fly you know. I take the subway like everybody else. Oh and people don't stare. You made me puke,
[spits]
Big Bird bitch.
Chris Griffin I don't have to listen to you! You're a dog! You don't have a soul!
Brian Griffin Ouch!
[Chris and Meg are fighting over who should have the remote to the TV, and Chris steals Meg's hat and puts it in his pants]
Brian Griffin Hey, aah... You two better settle down... Aah... Chris give Meg her hat...
Chris Griffin I don't have to listen to you! You're a dog! You don't have a soul!
Brian Griffin Ow!
Peter Griffin Boo Lois, yeah beer!
Stewie Griffin If I choose to make stool in my pants right now, you're the only one here to change me. What do you think of that, hmm?
Brian Griffin I'm not going to change you.
Stewie Griffin What?
Brian Griffin I said, I'm not going to change you.
Stewie Griffin You can't be serious. Well, what if I make a fudgie? Well, I just won't. I just won't, that's all. I just won't. Blast! I just did!
Mr. Rogers Hello, neighbor. I'm glad we're together again.
[bell rings]
Mr. Rogers Oh! I think I hear a friend traveling.
Stewie Griffin Actually it's your mortal enemy Stewie.
Mr. Rogers W-what the?
Stewie Griffin I wouldn't bother visiting the neighborhood of make-believe today Mr. Rogers, I dare say you find it quite in ruins.
Mr. Rogers What?
[Mr. Rogers looks out and all are dead and the cat is on fire]
Cat [meowing] Skin graft!
[meowing]
Mr. Rogers Oh, my God!
Stewie Griffin That's right! All dead. And now Mr. Rogers ? Fred - may as well drop blood formalities - I'm going to kill you anyway!
Mr. Rogers No, please... don't!
Stewie Griffin How ironic ? Rogers - it almost rhymes with... eliminate.
Mr. Rogers No!
[Stewie shoots him many times with his gun]
Stewie Griffin [wakes up] Eh, what, what? What the devil?
Lois Griffin It's okay. Stewie we're just tucking you to sleep.
Mr. Rogers But now it's time for you to meet Mr. Death.
Stewie Griffin [wakes up from nightmare] Ahh!
Bob Ross All right, we are going to use a fan brush here and uh why don't you take some hunter green and we are going to put a happy little bush right down over here in the corner there and that'll just be our little secret and if you tell anyone that that bush is there I will come to your house and I will cut you.
[trying to get a Scout Merit Badge]
Chris Griffin Uh, Dad, maybe we should just give up. I mean, we've tried everything
Peter Griffin Well, we almost got that one for insect study.
[cut to Peter & Chris watching a rich family eat]
Peter Griffin Look Chris, it's a whole family of WASPs.
Rich Father My Margaret, what a sub-par ham.
Rich Mother Perhaps I can't bake a ham, but what I can cook up is a little grace and civility at the table.
[pause]
Rich Father [to daughter] Patty, did you know your mother is a whore?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[looking at himself in a spoon]
Tom Tucker I'm sorry but there's a handsome man in my spoon. You'll have to come back later.
Peter Griffin Well, fine. Until you put 'Gumbel 2 Gumbel' back on the air, I'm going on a hunger strike. Can you live with that? Huh, can you?"
[brief pause]
Peter Griffin You gonna eat that stapler?
Network executive Mr. Griffin, you can't eat a...
Peter Griffin Wanna split it?
[Brian and Peter are putting a crib together]
Brian Griffin Okay, insert rod support A into slot B.
Peter Griffin That's what...
Brian Griffin If you say "that's what she said" one more time, I am gonna pop you.
[the Millennium Bug has just hit, causing planes to fall from the sky, nuclear bombs to detonate, etc]
Peter Griffin Holy crap... Did anyone else feel that?
Max Weinstein Hello. My car broke down. Can I use your phone?
Peter Griffin [singing] Now my troubles are all through/I have a Jew.
Max Weinstein Hey!
Peter Griffin Excuse me, is your refrigerator running? Because if it is, it probably runs like you, very homosexually.
Peter Griffin [as a swim coach] Great workout, Bobby!
Bobby Up yours, sackbreath.
Peter Griffin That's *Mister* Griffin.
Chris Griffin All right, dad! Fight the machine!
Stewie Griffin How does he know about the machine?
Peter Griffin Brothers and sisters fighting is as natural as a white man's dialogue in a Spike Lee movie.
Glen Quagmire Fat chicks need lovin too, but they gotta pay.
Peter Griffin If I wasn't so sure you were a lesbian, I'd say you were coming on to me.
Peter Griffin Oh, and sorry about that comment earlier. I have that disease that makes you swear involuntarily. Sonofabitch. Sonofabitch. Sonofabitch. See?
Peter Griffin I haven't cleaned since Bounty dropped me as their spokesman.
[flashback]
Peter Griffin So Rosie, I just spilled this glass of warm yellow liquid on the counter and you're telling me that Bounty can pick it up in five seconds?
Spokesperson What the hell is that?
Peter Griffin Five seconds...
Spokesperson Is that?
Peter Griffin Four seconds...
Spokesperson It smells like...
Peter Griffin Three seconds...
Spokesperon That's...
Peter Griffin CLEAN MY PEE.
[at a rehab center]
Peter Griffin YEAH. I'm also addicted to boobies.
Stewie Griffin This isn't the first time my small stature has hindered my plans.
[flashback]
Auctioneer Item 157... Global Domination. Enslave the human race. Do I have any bids?
Stewie Griffin OOH. OOH. ME. ME.
Auctioneer I'll take any bids. $1. Enslave the human race for $1?
Stewie Griffin BEHIND THE FAT CHICK. OOH. OOH.
Judge I find you guilty of arson, so you are free to go... straight to jail. HA. Now YOU got burned... No bail.
[during a fishing trip]
Peter Griffin Man, some trip this turned out to be. All we caught is a tire, a boot, a tin can and this book of clichÈs.
Kevin Dad, the fish got away.
Joe Swanson The hell it did. You get in there and you kick that fish's ass.
Lois Griffin I'm sorry that Stewie ruined your books. Here, I brought you some of Peter's.
Brian Griffin 'Mr. T' by Mr. T. 'T and Me' by George Peppard. 'For The Last Time, I'm Not Mr. T' by Ving Rhames.
[shudders]
[Peter has bought an sexy version of a relationship tape]
Lois Griffin $49.95? Are you sure we can afford this?
Peter Griffin Lois, our relationship can not be measured in nipples and dimes... nickels and boobs... money.
[runs off]
Lois Griffin Peter, I care as much about the size of your penis as you care about the size of my breasts.
Peter Griffin OH MY GOD.
[runs off crying]
Peter Griffin I only drank so that the Statue Of Liberty would take her clothes off.
