[Phone starts to beep]

Lois Griffin Oh my!

Old Man Uh, yeah, I was just wondering, uh... where the newspaper boy was.

[beep]

Old Man Haven't seen the newspaper in a couple days. Wonderin' if he ever gonna come back.

[beep]

Old Man Guess who? Sorry to leave you so many messages. Just lonely here. Thinkin' about the muscly-armed paperboy. Wishin' he'd come by and bring me some good news.

[beep]

Old Man Where are you?

[beep]