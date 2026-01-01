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About
Filmography
Lori Alan
Lori Alan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lori Alan
Lori Alan
Lori Alan
Date of Birth
18 July 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actress
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.2
Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron
(1993)
8.1
SpongeBob SquarePants
(1999)
7.9
Hoppers
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Family
Fantasy
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Short
Year
All
2026
2025
2023
2019
2017
2012
1999
1994
1993
All
9
Films
5
TV Shows
4
Actress
9
7.9
Hoppers
Hoppers
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.6
Plankton: The Movie
Plankton! The Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Pokémon Concierge
Adventure, ,
2023, Japan
5.7
The Way You Look Tonight
The Way You Look Tonight
Fantasy, Romantic
2019, USA
5.2
Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
Animation, Family, Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure
2017, USA
7.7
Toy Story Toons: Partysaurus Rex
Partysaurus Rex
Family, Short
2012, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
SpongeBob SquarePants
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
1999, USA/Japan/Canada/Australia
6.2
Fantastic Four
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1994, USA
8.2
Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron
Sci-Fi, Action, Family
1993, USA
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