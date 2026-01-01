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Lori Alan
Lori Alan Lori Alan
Kinoafisha Persons Lori Alan

Lori Alan

Lori Alan

Date of Birth
18 July 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
The Adventurer, Comedy actress, Voice actress

Popular Films

Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron 8.2
Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron (1993)
SpongeBob SquarePants 8.1
SpongeBob SquarePants (1999)
Hoppers 7.9
Hoppers (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hoppers 7.9
Hoppers Hoppers
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Plankton: The Movie 5.6
Plankton: The Movie Plankton! The Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Pokémon Concierge 7.3
Pokémon Concierge
Adventure, , 2023, Japan
The Way You Look Tonight 5.7
The Way You Look Tonight The Way You Look Tonight
Fantasy, Romantic 2019, USA
Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory 5.2
Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
Animation, Family, Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure 2017, USA
Toy Story Toons: Partysaurus Rex 7.7
Toy Story Toons: Partysaurus Rex Partysaurus Rex
Family, Short 2012, USA
Watch trailer
SpongeBob SquarePants 8.1
SpongeBob SquarePants
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy 1999, USA/Japan/Canada/Australia
Fantastic Four 6.2
Fantastic Four
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1994, USA
Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron 8.2
Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron
Sci-Fi, Action, Family 1993, USA
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