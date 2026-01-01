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Mike Henry
Mike Henry
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Henry
Mike Henry
Mike Henry
Date of Birth
7 November 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.2
Family Guy
(1999)
8.1
Ted
(2024)
5.3
The Cleveland Show
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Family
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2024
2009
1999
All
3
TV Shows
3
Actor
3
Writer
1
8.1
Ted
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
5.3
The Cleveland Show
Comedy
2009, USA
8.2
Family Guy
Comedy, Family
1999, USA
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