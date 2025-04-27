Menu
Bitva piknikov (2022), season 6

Bitva piknikov season 6 poster
Битва пикников 16+
Title Сезон 6
Season premiere 27 April 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 4 hours 48 minutes

TV Show rating

6.7
Rate 16 votes
Выпуск 59
Season 6 Episode 1
27 April 2025
Выпуск 60
Season 6 Episode 2
4 May 2025
Выпуск 61
Season 6 Episode 3
10 May 2025
Выпуск 62
Season 6 Episode 4
18 May 2025
Выпуск 63
Season 6 Episode 5
25 May 2025
Выпуск 64
Season 6 Episode 6
1 June 2025
Выпуск 65
Season 6 Episode 7
8 June 2025
Выпуск 66
Season 6 Episode 8
15 June 2025
Выпуск 67
Season 6 Episode 9
22 June 2025
Выпуск 68
Season 6 Episode 10
29 June 2025
Выпуск 69
Season 6 Episode 11
6 July 2025
Выпуск 70
Season 6 Episode 12
13 July 2025
