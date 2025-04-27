Menu
Bitva piknikov (2022), season 6
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Битва пикников
16+
Title
Сезон 6
Season premiere
27 April 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
4 hours 48 minutes
TV Show rating
6.7
Rate
16
votes
Bitva piknikov List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Выпуск 59
Season 6
Episode 1
27 April 2025
Выпуск 60
Season 6
Episode 2
4 May 2025
Выпуск 61
Season 6
Episode 3
10 May 2025
Выпуск 62
Season 6
Episode 4
18 May 2025
Выпуск 63
Season 6
Episode 5
25 May 2025
Выпуск 64
Season 6
Episode 6
1 June 2025
Выпуск 65
Season 6
Episode 7
8 June 2025
Выпуск 66
Season 6
Episode 8
15 June 2025
Выпуск 67
Season 6
Episode 9
22 June 2025
Выпуск 68
Season 6
Episode 10
29 June 2025
Выпуск 69
Season 6
Episode 11
6 July 2025
Выпуск 70
Season 6
Episode 12
13 July 2025
