Bitva piknikov (2022), season 5

Bitva piknikov season 5 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Bitva piknikov Seasons Season 5

Битва пикников 16+
Title Сезон 5
Season premiere 12 May 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 4 hours 48 minutes

TV Show rating

6.7
Rate 16 votes
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Выпуск 47
Season 5 Episode 1
12 May 2024
Выпуск 48
Season 5 Episode 2
19 May 2024
Выпуск 49
Season 5 Episode 3
26 May 2024
Выпуск 50
Season 5 Episode 4
2 June 2024
Выпуск 51
Season 5 Episode 5
9 June 2024
Выпуск 52
Season 5 Episode 6
16 June 2024
Выпуск 53
Season 5 Episode 7
23 June 2024
Выпуск 54
Season 5 Episode 8
30 June 2024
Выпуск 55
Season 5 Episode 9
7 July 2024
Выпуск 56
Season 5 Episode 10
14 July 2024
Выпуск 57
Season 5 Episode 11
21 July 2024
Выпуск 58
Season 5 Episode 12
28 July 2024
