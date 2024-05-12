Menu
Bitva piknikov (2022), season 5
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Битва пикников
16+
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
12 May 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
4 hours 48 minutes
TV Show rating
6.7
Rate
16
votes
Bitva piknikov List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Выпуск 47
Season 5
Episode 1
12 May 2024
Выпуск 48
Season 5
Episode 2
19 May 2024
Выпуск 49
Season 5
Episode 3
26 May 2024
Выпуск 50
Season 5
Episode 4
2 June 2024
Выпуск 51
Season 5
Episode 5
9 June 2024
Выпуск 52
Season 5
Episode 6
16 June 2024
Выпуск 53
Season 5
Episode 7
23 June 2024
Выпуск 54
Season 5
Episode 8
30 June 2024
Выпуск 55
Season 5
Episode 9
7 July 2024
Выпуск 56
Season 5
Episode 10
14 July 2024
Выпуск 57
Season 5
Episode 11
21 July 2024
Выпуск 58
Season 5
Episode 12
28 July 2024
