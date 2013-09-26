Menu
Production year 2013
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel NBC
Runtime 11 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Michael J. Fox Show" is an American comedy series about a retired popular TV host. Once upon a time, Mike Henry was a true prime-time star. However, after receiving the devastating diagnosis of Parkinson's disease, he decided to retire and focus on his family. But after five years, he realizes that his life lacks meaning without his beloved work and decides to make a comeback. However, he soon discovers that America quickly forgets its heroes, and now the former host will have to fight his way back to the top from the very bottom.
Will Gluck
Will Gluck
Sam Laybourne
Katie Finneran
Katie Finneran Leigh Henry
Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox Michael "Mike" Henry
Anne Heche
Anne Heche Susan Rodriguez-Jones
Wendell Pierce
Wendell Pierce Harris Green
6.5 IMDb
Seasons
The Michael J. Fox Show - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 22 episodes
 
