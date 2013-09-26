"The Michael J. Fox Show" is an American comedy series about a retired popular TV host. Once upon a time, Mike Henry was a true prime-time star. However, after receiving the devastating diagnosis of Parkinson's disease, he decided to retire and focus on his family. But after five years, he realizes that his life lacks meaning without his beloved work and decides to make a comeback. However, he soon discovers that America quickly forgets its heroes, and now the former host will have to fight his way back to the top from the very bottom.

