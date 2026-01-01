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Filmography
Katie Finneran
Katie Finneran
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katie Finneran
Katie Finneran
Katie Finneran
Date of Birth
22 January 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.9
The Blacklist
(2013)
7.8
Why Women Kill
(2019)
7.8
Brockmire
(2017)
Filmography
5.7
Secret Invasion
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller, Drama, Adventure,
2023, USA
6.2
Up Here
Comedy, Music, Romantic
2023, USA
6.6
Freaky
Freaky
Horror, Thriller, Comedy
2020, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
Why Women Kill
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2019, USA
7.8
Brockmire
Drama, Comedy, Sport
2017, USA
7.6
Bloodline
Drama, Thriller
2015, USA
7.9
The Blacklist
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2013, USA
6.4
The Michael J. Fox Show
Comedy
2013, USA
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