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Katie Finneran
Katie Finneran Katie Finneran
Kinoafisha Persons Katie Finneran

Katie Finneran

Katie Finneran

Date of Birth
22 January 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Director
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Blacklist 7.9
The Blacklist (2013)
Why Women Kill 7.8
Why Women Kill (2019)
Brockmire 7.8
Brockmire (2017)

Filmography

Secret Invasion 5.7
Secret Invasion
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller, Drama, Adventure, 2023, USA
Up Here 6.2
Up Here
Comedy, Music, Romantic 2023, USA
Freaky 6.6
Freaky Freaky
Horror, Thriller, Comedy 2020, USA
Watch trailer
Why Women Kill 7.8
Why Women Kill
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2019, USA
Brockmire 7.8
Brockmire
Drama, Comedy, Sport 2017, USA
Bloodline 7.6
Bloodline
Drama, Thriller 2015, USA
The Blacklist 7.9
The Blacklist
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2013, USA
The Michael J. Fox Show 6.4
The Michael J. Fox Show
Comedy 2013, USA
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