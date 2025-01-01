Ghanima He runs and runs and runs. And when he's exhausted himself, he returns to me, puts his head in my lap and asks me to help him find a way to die.

Farad'n Corrino But why does he want to die?

Ghanima To save himself from the sacrifices he must make, sacrifices for the future of us all

Farad'n Corrino Then there is a place for me in this future?

Ghanima Your blood was spared the day Leto came back to me.

Farad'n Corrino What of our marriage then?

Ghanima [Ghani turns around] As my mother was not wife, you shall never be husband.

Farad'n Corrino Politics.

Ghanima Politics. But in time, there my be love, which is more then my brother will have.

[Ghani looks out into the desert]