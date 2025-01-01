Menu
Children of Dune quotes

Irulan [narrated] When religion and politics ride in the same cart, the whirlwind follows.
Leto I will not fear. Fear is the mind killer. I will face my fear, I will let it pass through me.
Alia Mommy, help me.
Leto [sets a knife down in front of Alia] Help yourself.
Ghanima History is written on the sands of Arrakis. A chapter has ended, swept away by the whirlwind. One door has closed, but another has opened. And on the other side... our future...
The Preacher He was trapped by his own prophesy. A victim of what he knew he could not choose!
Leto Alia's water. Take it into the desert and spread it upon the open sand in the midday sun. It is our way. Are you going back to Sietch Tabr?
Stilgar I wish to return to our old ways.
Leto The deserts dying, Stil.
Stilgar And the Freman too, I'm afraid.
Leto We're about to go through the crucible, but we'll come out the other side. We always arise from our own ashes. Everything returns later in its... changed form.
Stilgar [Leto hands Stil Pauls ring] Your grandfather's ring... and your father's.
Leto And now the Fremen's - to remind you of Muad'Dib. To remind you that all humans make mistakes, and that all leaders are but human.
The Preacher [feeling Leto's sandworm skin, speaking in Fremen language] This is no good!
Leto [spoken in Fremen language] This is all the good we may ever have.
Paul Atreides I meddled in the future, in all possible futures, trying to create them. Instead they created me... and I became trapped by it.
Irulan [obviously afraid as her stepchildren fly her near three large sandworms] Perhaps a slightly higher altitude would be advisable, Leto.
Leto Do you know, my father used to love being this close to the ground when he flew?
Irulan And you, of course, know this intuitively, don't you? Just like how you knew to fly it without any training.
Leto Don't forget your Bene Gesserit training, step-mother. Fear is the mind killer.
Ghanima I'm afraid she's about to let it pass through her.
Ghanima He runs and runs and runs. And when he's exhausted himself, he returns to me, puts his head in my lap and asks me to help him find a way to die.
Farad'n Corrino But why does he want to die?
Ghanima To save himself from the sacrifices he must make, sacrifices for the future of us all
Farad'n Corrino Then there is a place for me in this future?
Ghanima Your blood was spared the day Leto came back to me.
Farad'n Corrino What of our marriage then?
Ghanima [Ghani turns around] As my mother was not wife, you shall never be husband.
Farad'n Corrino Politics.
Ghanima Politics. But in time, there my be love, which is more then my brother will have.
[Ghani looks out into the desert]
Ghanima One of us had to accept the agony. He was always the stronger. History is written on the sands of Arrakis. A chapter has ended, swept away by the whirlwind. One door has closed but another has opened and on the other side... our future.
Leto I'm here, Father, as you knew I would be. We go forward; we go back. Don't be afraid. We're pre-born, my sister and I. Thanks to our mother and the spice... thanks to you! Yes, Father, it is me! Use my eyes, Father. Let me see for you.
Chani ...I suddenly feel like we have so little time.
Paul Atreides We have eternity.
Chani You have eternity. I have only now.
[repeated line]
Leto My skin is not my own.
Irulan I did love your son, Jessica. And I would have made him a good wife. Instead I have satisfied myself being a good teacher to his children and friend. Nothing, nothing will harm them as long as I can prevent it. Do you understand?
Wensicia Don't you find it interesting Jessica, how the sins of the mother bloom in the children they bear?
Leto [tearing] How many nights... I have sat on Dune, just like this, imagining a night, just like this, with... with my father. Just the two of us... talking and laughing. And how many nights I have gone to sleep on the cold floor of the sietch, dreaming of his arms around me, sheltering me from everything I was afraid of, everything I could not understand!
The Preacher [pause] Are you still a good fremin?
Leto Yes.
The Preacher Then will you permit a blind man to go out into the desert, and find peace on his own terms?
Leto Not yet.
Leto I am a desert creature.
Leto Knowing there's a trap is the first step in evading it... the first step along the Golden Path. Don't be afraid, Father. The answer is right in front of you.
Duncan Idaho They say he has gone on a journey... into the land where men walk without footprints. He will not be found. Yet all men will find him.
Alia I heard about your little stunt in the desert.
Leto Well, I prefer to think of it as expert flying but carry on...
Alia With your encouragement of course!
Ghanima Our Father's memories were very instructive.
Alia Well, I suppose I should be grateful I don't have to tell your grandmother you were lost to a worm before she was supposed to see you.
Ghanima That would have been an unpleasant task, wouldn't it?
Gurney Halleck My loyalty is to House Atreides.
Leto Well, I am House Atreides.
Gurney Halleck And what of your Aunt?
Leto My Aunt is lost; lost to forces she could not control. Forces that wish to destroy House Atreides.
Gurney Halleck What have you done to yourself?
Leto I have made a choice, accepted a destiny, nothing more.
Gurney Halleck My eyes can see it; but my mind refuses to believe.
Leto Believe it Gurney. Remember the words of my father and my grandfather, your Duke. They spoke to you of Desert Power. Well, I AM Desert Power, and nothing can stop what is going to happen.
The Preacher You cannot control the future!
Leto We're about to go through the crucible. But we'll come out the other side. We always arise from our own ashes. Everything returns later in its changed form.
Leto Remember the words of my father and my grandfather, your duke. They spoke to you of desert power. I am desert power and nothing can stop what is going to happen.
Irulan I am his wife!
Chani You have his name! I am the one he calls wife!
Irulan Must you insist on sneaking away like this?
Ghanima I still feel him
[Leto]
Ghanima , Irulan, his presence; sometimes I even think I can hear his laughter in the wind.
Irulan Mocking your decision to marry Farad'n I hope?
Ghanima Why should he mock it?
Irulan I cannot stand by and let you be used as a pawn in Alia's schemes.
Ghanima Is that what you think? That I'm being used? That I've agreed to this marriage as part of some conspiracy with Alia?
Irulan No, but I know you Ghani, there is more to your decision than anyone else believes.
Ghanima Alia wants my grandmother back, Farad'n is simply the means.
Irulan But what do you want?
Ghanima Farad'n's blood on the wedding sheets, not mine.
Lady Jessica Atreides I hate this planet, Gurrney, stole both men I loved.
Alia We will have a corner on the scarcest commodity in the universe!
Lady Jessica Atreides You will have a corner in hell!
Lady Jessica Atreides Concentrate on visualizing the flow of time. It must move, not you.
Lady Jessica Atreides I could have killed you.
Farad'n Corrino It wouldn't have been that easy.
[he slips away]
Farad'n Corrino ...I didn't truly think it was possible, and then my mind melted away. I gave up fighting you, and it happened.
Lady Jessica Atreides It wasn't me you were fighting.
Farad'n Corrino It was myself. All that I've learned, all the nonsense I've imprisoned myself with - I feel... I feel like I'm being reborn, like I'm standing on the threshold of something extraordinary.
Lady Jessica Atreides Para-Bindu balance, Farad'n. But only on the threshold.
Farad'n Corrino [chuckles] Patience?
Lady Jessica Atreides Yes, patience. Remember, it's one thing to gain control of your perceptions, quite another to gain control of your desires.
Farad'n Corrino And if I succeed?
Lady Jessica Atreides You'll find reality to be quite a bit different than you thought.
Paul Atreides The Golden Path is dangerous... the desert storm that cannot be stopped. You will become that storm; the whirlwind! And nothing will be able to stop you, not even yourself!
Wensicia You insolent bastard!
Farad'n Corrino Let's not discuss your weaknesses now, mother.
Alia Very well. I'm returning to the palace... I have a wedding to attend.
Leto Behold me, family!
[lets out a sandworm's roar]
Leto I am Leto, Lion of Atreides, returned from the desert to announce Secher Nbiw - The Golden path, to rid humanity of the perversions done in Muad'dib's name and to save it from the abomination know as Alia
Reverend Mother Mohiam What is the meaning of this?
Priest Helen Gaies Mohiam of the Bene Gesserit, You have violated Mua'Dib's eternal order never to set foot on Arrakis again.
Reverend Mother Mohiam I am not on Arrakis. I am in free space.
Fremen There is no such thing as free space where Mua'Dib rules.
Leto Put the weapon away, cast out. That is what you are? Adopting the cameleon colors of a smuggler tribe in order to keep your true identities hidden.
Sabiha Allowing us to survive, trading Spice.
Leto That's not all, is it? You're breeding Sand Trout. I've seen the holding pens. Selling Worms off-planet you hope to break the Atreides monopoly on Spice.
Sabiha It is dangerous for you to know these things.
Leto More dangerous for you; none of your Worms survive long away from Dune.
Sabiha Not yet.
Leto Not ever.
[takes a drink of Spice]
Sabiha You're already saturated with Spice.
Leto Then it can no longer harm me. I have survived the Crucible Sabiha. I have silenced the voices within that would have possessed me. Only I remain now; to do what I must do.
Sabiha And what is that?
Leto Save the desert.
Leto So I have chosen! To make a world where human kind can create its own future from moment to moment... Free of one man's vision... Free from the perversions of the prophet's words. And free of future predetermined.
Alia I hate you. I love you. I will never forgive you.
Duncan Idaho Even your empire must spend its time, then die.
Fremen They say the price on your head keeps going up.
Stilgar Then I say unto you, send men to summon worms! And we shall go to Arkeen to collect.
Bijaz Forgeting is not having till the words are right.
Leto It is all we may ever have.
The Preacher You have no idea who I am!
Leto A myth I have allowed to persist until I am ready.
Leto To know the future is to be trapped by it, Grandmother. My father knew it but he couldn't escape it. I want more freedom than that! A universe of surprises, that is what I pray for.
Lady Jessica Atreides Is such a universe possible for someone like you?
Leto Possible? Yes. But is it desireable? I have a difficult decision to make, Grandmother. Do I accpet the Atreides mystic, dress myself in our myths, live for my subjects and die for them? Or do I choose another path? A golden path? One that may change me, may change human destiny forever?
Lady Jessica Atreides I don't understand.
Leto No, I know you don't. Because you do not understand time.
Lady Jessica Atreides I can help you, Leto.
Leto Oh, on the contrary, Grandmother. It is I who will help you.
[using the Voice]
Alia One day each of you will come face to face with the horror of your own existence. One day you will cry out for help. One day each of you will find yourselves alone.
