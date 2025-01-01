Ghanima
He runs and runs and runs. And when he's exhausted himself, he returns to me, puts his head in my lap and asks me to help him find a way to die.
Farad'n Corrino
But why does he want to die?
Ghanima
To save himself from the sacrifices he must make, sacrifices for the future of us all
Farad'n Corrino
Then there is a place for me in this future?
Ghanima
Your blood was spared the day Leto came back to me.
Farad'n Corrino
What of our marriage then?
Ghanima
[Ghani turns around] As my mother was not wife, you shall never be husband.
Farad'n Corrino
Politics.
Ghanima
Politics. But in time, there my be love, which is more then my brother will have.
[Ghani looks out into the desert]
Ghanima
One of us had to accept the agony. He was always the stronger. History is written on the sands of Arrakis. A chapter has ended, swept away by the whirlwind. One door has closed but another has opened and on the other side... our future.