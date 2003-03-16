Menu
Children of Dune (2003 - 2003)

Children of Dune 18+
Production year 2003
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 28 minutes
TV channel Syfy
Runtime 4 hours 24 minutes

TV series description

It has been a whole 12 years since Paul Muad'Dib Atreides, a desert dweller, decided to establish dominion over the Empire. During this time, all known planets have fallen under Paul's rule. However, Baron Harkonnen, a long-time enemy of Muad'Dib, continues to hatch a cunning plan for revenge. He intends to overthrow the Atreides. From now on, the fate and future of the Empire rest entirely in the hands of Paul's heirs. The life of Dune is in the hands of his son, who possesses unique abilities...
Cast
Alec Newman
Julie Cox
Ian McNeice
Alice Krige
Karel Dobrý
Rik Young
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.5
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Seasons
Children of Dune - Season 1 Season 1
2003, 3 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
