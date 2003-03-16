It has been a whole 12 years since Paul Muad'Dib Atreides, a desert dweller, decided to establish dominion over the Empire. During this time, all known planets have fallen under Paul's rule. However, Baron Harkonnen, a long-time enemy of Muad'Dib, continues to hatch a cunning plan for revenge. He intends to overthrow the Atreides. From now on, the fate and future of the Empire rest entirely in the hands of Paul's heirs. The life of Dune is in the hands of his son, who possesses unique abilities...

