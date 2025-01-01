Menu
Alec Newman
Alec Newman
Alec Newman
Date of Birth
27 November 1974
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Popular Films
8.5
Children of Dune
(2003)
7.5
Dune
(2000)
7.2
Anna
(2025)
Filmography
12
Dept. Q
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
7.2
Anna
Words of War
Drama, Thriller
2025, Great Britain / USA
5.5
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2
Horror
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.5
The Hunted
The Hunted
Horror, Thriller
2024, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
6.7
Chevalier
Chevalier
Biography, Drama, History
2022, Ireland / USA
Watch trailer
6.2
A Lonely Place to Die
A Lonely Place to Die
Action, Thriller
2011, Great Britain
4.7
Moonlight Serenade
Moonlight Serenade
Drama, Musical, Romantic
2009, USA
8.5
Children of Dune
Drama, Sci-Fi
2003, USA
4.9
The Principles of Lust
The Principles of Lust
Drama, Adult
2003, Great Britain
Star Trek: Enterprise
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2001, USA
7.5
Dune
Drama, Sci-Fi
2000, USA
7
G:MT – Greenwich Mean Time
G:MT Greenwich Mean Time
Drama, Action
1999, Great Britain
