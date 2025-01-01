Alec Newman

Menu
Date of Birth
27 November 1974
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer

Popular Films

Children of Dune 8.5
Children of Dune (2003)
Dune 7.5
Dune (2000)
Anna 7.2
Anna (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 12 Films 8 TV Shows 4 Actor 12
Dept. Q
Dept. Q
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Anna 7.2
Anna Words of War
Drama, Thriller 2025, Great Britain / USA
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 5.5
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2
Horror 2024, Great Britain
The Hunted 6.5
The Hunted The Hunted
Horror, Thriller 2024, Belgium / France
Chevalier 6.7
Chevalier Chevalier
Biography, Drama, History 2022, Ireland / USA
A Lonely Place to Die 6.2
A Lonely Place to Die A Lonely Place to Die
Action, Thriller 2011, Great Britain
Moonlight Serenade 4.7
Moonlight Serenade Moonlight Serenade
Drama, Musical, Romantic 2009, USA
Children of Dune 8.5
Children of Dune
Drama, Sci-Fi 2003, USA
The Principles of Lust 4.9
The Principles of Lust The Principles of Lust
Drama, Adult 2003, Great Britain
Star Trek: Enterprise
Star Trek: Enterprise
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2001, USA
Dune 7.5
Dune
Drama, Sci-Fi 2000, USA
G:MT – Greenwich Mean Time 7
G:MT – Greenwich Mean Time G:MT Greenwich Mean Time
Drama, Action 1999, Great Britain
