Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Children of Dune
Seasons
Children of Dune All seasons
Children of Dune
12+
Production year
2003
Country
USA
Episode duration
1 hour 28 minutes
TV channel
Syfy
Series rating
8.5
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Children of Dune"
Season 1
3 episodes
16 March 2003 - 18 March 2003
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree