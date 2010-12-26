Menu
Upstairs Downstairs (2010 - 2012)
Upstairs Downstairs
18+
Drama
Production year
2010
Country
Great Britain
Total seasons
2 seasons
Episode duration
45 minutes
TV channel
BBC One
Runtime
6 hours 45 minutes
TV series description
A new family and their servants live at the London townhouse at 165 Eaton Place in 1936.
Expand
Cast
Characters
Creator
Heidi Thomas
Cast
Characters
Cast
Characters
Michael Landes
Caspar Landry
Ed Stoppard
Sir Hallam Holland
Eileen Atkins
Lady Agnes Holland, Maud, Lady Agnes Holland
Keeley Hawes
Lady Agnes Holland, Lady Agnes Holland
Nil Dzhekson
Harry Spargo
Cast and Crew
Series rating
8.1
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Season 1
2010,
3 episodes
Season 2
2012,
6 episodes
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
