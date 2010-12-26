Menu
Upstairs Downstairs poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Upstairs Downstairs

Upstairs Downstairs (2010 - 2012)

Upstairs Downstairs 18+
Production year 2010
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel BBC One
Runtime 6 hours 45 minutes

TV series description

A new family and their servants live at the London townhouse at 165 Eaton Place in 1936.

Cast
Creator
Heidi Thomas
Cast
Cast
Michael Landes
Michael Landes Caspar Landry
Ed Stoppard
Ed Stoppard Sir Hallam Holland
Eileen Atkins
Eileen Atkins Lady Agnes Holland, Maud, Lady Agnes Holland
Keeley Hawes
Keeley Hawes Lady Agnes Holland, Lady Agnes Holland
Nil Dzhekson Harry Spargo
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.1
10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Seasons
Upstairs Downstairs - Season 1 Season 1
2010, 3 episodes
 
Upstairs Downstairs - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
