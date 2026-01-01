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Anne Reid
Anne Reid Anne Reid
Kinoafisha Persons Anne Reid

Anne Reid

Anne Reid

Date of Birth
28 May 1935
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Doc Martin 8.3
Doc Martin (2004)
Last Tango in Halifax 8.2
Last Tango in Halifax (2012)
Years and Years 8.0
Years and Years (2019)

Filmography

The Trouble with Jessica 6.4
The Trouble with Jessica The Trouble with Jessica
Comedy 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Sanditon 7.6
Sanditon
Drama 2019, Great Britain
Years and Years 8
Years and Years
Drama, Family, 2019, Great Britain
The Nest 6.4
The Nest The Nest
Thriller 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams 7.3
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective 2017, Great Britain
Romans 5.5
Romans Romans
Drama 2017, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Terror of Hallow's Eve 5.1
The Terror of Hallow's Eve The Terror of Hallow's Eve
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
A Woman of No Importance 6.5
A Woman of No Importance A Woman of No Importance
Theatrical 2017, Great Britain
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