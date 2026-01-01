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Anne Reid
Anne Reid
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anne Reid
Anne Reid
Anne Reid
Date of Birth
28 May 1935
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.3
Doc Martin
(2004)
8.2
Last Tango in Halifax
(2012)
8.0
Years and Years
(2019)
Filmography
6.4
The Trouble with Jessica
The Trouble with Jessica
Comedy
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.6
Sanditon
Drama
2019, Great Britain
8
Years and Years
Drama, Family,
2019, Great Britain
6.4
The Nest
The Nest
Thriller
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective
2017, Great Britain
5.5
Romans
Romans
Drama
2017, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.1
The Terror of Hallow's Eve
The Terror of Hallow's Eve
Horror, Thriller
2017, USA
6.5
A Woman of No Importance
A Woman of No Importance
Theatrical
2017, Great Britain
Show more
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