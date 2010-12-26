Menu
Upstairs Downstairs poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Upstairs Downstairs Seasons

Upstairs Downstairs All seasons

Upstairs Downstairs 16+
Production year 2010
Country Great Britain
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel BBC One

Series rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
All seasons of "Upstairs Downstairs"
Upstairs Downstairs - Season 1 Season 1
3 episodes 26 December 2010 - 28 December 2010
 
Upstairs Downstairs - Season 2 Season 2
6 episodes 19 February 2012 - 25 March 2012
 
