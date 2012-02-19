Menu
Upstairs Downstairs
16+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
19 February 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
4 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
7.6
Rate
20
votes
7.4
IMDb
"Upstairs Downstairs" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
A Faraway Country About Which We Know Nothing
Season 2
Episode 1
19 February 2012
The Love That Pays the Price
Season 2
Episode 2
26 February 2012
A Perfect Specimen of Womanhood
Season 2
Episode 3
4 March 2012
All the Things You Are
Season 2
Episode 4
11 March 2012
The Last Waltz
Season 2
Episode 5
18 March 2012
Somewhere Over the Rainbow
Season 2
Episode 6
25 March 2012
TV series release schedule
