Upstairs Downstairs 2010 - 2012, season 2

Upstairs Downstairs season 2 poster
Upstairs Downstairs 16+
Original title Season 2
Title Сезон 2
Season premiere 19 February 2012
Production year 2012
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 4 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

7.6
Rate 20 votes
7.4 IMDb

"Upstairs Downstairs" season 2 list of episodes.

A Faraway Country About Which We Know Nothing
Season 2 Episode 1
19 February 2012
The Love That Pays the Price
Season 2 Episode 2
26 February 2012
A Perfect Specimen of Womanhood
Season 2 Episode 3
4 March 2012
All the Things You Are
Season 2 Episode 4
11 March 2012
The Last Waltz
Season 2 Episode 5
18 March 2012
Somewhere Over the Rainbow
Season 2 Episode 6
25 March 2012
