Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Prosto kuhnya (2017), season 18
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Prosto kuhnya
Seasons
Season 18
Просто кухня
12+
Title
Сезон 18
Season premiere
16 August 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
20
Runtime
8 hours 40 minutes
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Prosto kuhnya List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
Season 15
Season 16
Season 17
Season 18
Season 19
Выпуск 367
Season 18
Episode 1
16 August 2025
Выпуск 368
Season 18
Episode 2
23 August 2025
Выпуск 369
Season 18
Episode 3
30 August 2025
Выпуск 370
Season 18
Episode 4
6 September 2025
Выпуск 371
Season 18
Episode 5
13 September 2025
Выпуск 372
Season 18
Episode 6
20 September 2025
Выпуск 373
Season 18
Episode 7
27 September 2025
Выпуск 374
Season 18
Episode 8
4 October 2025
Выпуск 375
Season 18
Episode 9
11 October 2025
Выпуск 376
Season 18
Episode 10
18 October 2025
Выпуск 377
Season 18
Episode 11
25 October 2025
Выпуск 378
Season 18
Episode 12
1 November 2025
Выпуск 379
Season 18
Episode 13
8 November 2025
Выпуск 380
Season 18
Episode 14
15 November 2025
Выпуск 381
Season 18
Episode 15
22 November 2025
Выпуск 382
Season 18
Episode 16
29 November 2025
Выпуск 383
Season 18
Episode 17
6 December 2025
Выпуск 384
Season 18
Episode 18
13 December 2025
Выпуск 385
Season 18
Episode 19
20 December 2025
Выпуск 386
Season 18
Episode 20
27 December 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree