Prosto kuhnya (2017), season 4
Просто кухня
12+
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
18 August 2018
Production year
2018
Number of episodes
20
Runtime
8 hours 40 minutes
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Выпуск 49
Season 4
Episode 1
18 August 2018
Выпуск 50
Season 4
Episode 2
25 August 2018
Выпуск 51
Season 4
Episode 3
1 September 2018
Выпуск 52
Season 4
Episode 4
8 September 2018
Выпуск 53
Season 4
Episode 5
15 September 2018
Выпуск 54
Season 4
Episode 6
22 September 2018
Выпуск 55
Season 4
Episode 7
29 September 2018
Выпуск 56
Season 4
Episode 8
6 October 2018
Выпуск 57
Season 4
Episode 9
13 October 2018
Выпуск 58
Season 4
Episode 10
20 October 2018
Выпуск 59
Season 4
Episode 11
27 October 2018
Выпуск 60
Season 4
Episode 12
3 November 2018
Выпуск 61
Season 4
Episode 13
10 November 2018
Выпуск 62
Season 4
Episode 14
17 November 2018
Выпуск 63
Season 4
Episode 15
24 November 2018
Выпуск 64
Season 4
Episode 16
1 December 2018
Выпуск 65
Season 4
Episode 17
8 December 2018
Выпуск 66
Season 4
Episode 18
15 December 2018
Выпуск 67
Season 4
Episode 19
22 December 2018
Выпуск 68
Season 4
Episode 20
29 December 2018
