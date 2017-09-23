Menu
Prosto kuhnya (2017), season 2
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Просто кухня
12+
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
23 September 2017
Production year
2017
Number of episodes
16
Runtime
6 hours 56 minutes
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Prosto kuhnya List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Выпуск 13
Season 2
Episode 1
23 September 2017
Выпуск 14
Season 2
Episode 2
30 September 2017
Выпуск 15
Season 2
Episode 3
7 October 2017
Выпуск 16
Season 2
Episode 4
14 October 2017
Выпуск 17
Season 2
Episode 5
21 October 2017
Выпуск 18
Season 2
Episode 6
28 October 2017
Выпуск 19
Season 2
Episode 7
4 November 2017
Выпуск 20
Season 2
Episode 8
11 November 2017
Выпуск 21
Season 2
Episode 9
18 November 2017
Выпуск 22
Season 2
Episode 10
25 November 2017
Выпуск 23
Season 2
Episode 11
2 December 2017
Выпуск 24
Season 2
Episode 12
9 December 2017
Выпуск 25
Season 2
Episode 13
16 December 2017
Выпуск 26
Season 2
Episode 14
23 December 2017
Выпуск 27
Season 2
Episode 15
30 December 2017
Выпуск 28
Season 2
Episode 16
6 January 2018
