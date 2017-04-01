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Prosto kuhnya (2017), season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Prosto kuhnya
Seasons
Season 1
Просто кухня
12+
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
1 April 2017
Production year
2017
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
5 hours 12 minutes
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
Prosto kuhnya List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
Season 15
Season 16
Season 17
Season 18
Season 19
Выпуск 01
Season 1
Episode 1
1 April 2017
Выпуск 02
Season 1
Episode 2
8 April 2017
Выпуск 03
Season 1
Episode 3
15 April 2017
Выпуск 04
Season 1
Episode 4
22 April 2017
Выпуск 05
Season 1
Episode 5
29 April 2017
Выпуск 06
Season 1
Episode 6
6 May 2017
Выпуск 07
Season 1
Episode 7
13 May 2017
Выпуск 08
Season 1
Episode 8
20 May 2017
Выпуск 09
Season 1
Episode 9
27 May 2017
Выпуск 10
Season 1
Episode 10
3 June 2017
Выпуск 11
Season 1
Episode 11
10 June 2017
Выпуск 12
Season 1
Episode 12
17 June 2017
TV series release schedule
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